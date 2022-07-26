Skip to main content

Projecting the Titans' 53-Man Roster

A third quarterback on the active roster will force coaches to keep one fewer player at another spot for the 2022 NFL season.

NASHVILLE – With the start of training camp at hand, here is a projection for how the 53-man roster will be built when the regular season arrives.

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks (3): Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside, Malik Willis

Analysis: After several years with just two on the active roster, Willis makes things a little more interesting. Expect him to get some playing time in specific personnel packages, but Woodside remains the safety net in the event Tannehill is injured.

Running backs (5): Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins, Tory Carter (FB), Trenton Cannon (KR)

Analysis: Henry remains the centerpiece of the offense until he shows that age and/or injury has depleted him, but Haskins, the fourth-round pick, provides a real option to limit Henry’s workload. Hilliard is the third-down, change-of-pace back this team has sought for the last couple of years.

Offensive line (8): T Taylor Lewan, C Ben Jones, G Nate Davis, T Dillon Radunz, G/C Aaron Brewer, G/T Jamarco Jones, C/G Corey Levin, T Nicholas Petit-Frere

Analysis: If everyone stays healthy, there are no difficult choices when it comes to which players to keep. Of course, the issue of which five will be the starters is one of the primary issues of training camp.

Tight ends (3): Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim, Chig Okonkwo

Analysis: Arguably no position group has more clarity about the personnel and their roles within the offense. Swaim is the blocker. Okonkwo, a rookie, is the speed guy. Hooper will do it all and will be a primary red zone threat.

Wide receivers (6): Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Dez Fitzpatrick, Racey McMath

Analysis: This is a group primed for waiver wire alterations at the end of the preseason. For now, the four draft picks from the last two years get the benefit of the doubt alongside Woods and Westbrook-Ikhine.

DEFENSE

Defensive line (6): Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Naquan Jones, Teair Tart, Larrell Murchison, Da’Shawn Hand

Analysis :Some interesting choices to make here as Murchison faces challenges from several veteran players. This also is one of the spots that could be impacted by the decision to keep three quarterbacks.

Inside linebackers (5): Zach Cunningham, David Long, Monty Rice, Dylan Cole, Chance Campbell

Analysis: Like the tight ends, the roles here are clearly defined. Cunningham and Long are the starters with Rice as the primary backup. Cole and Campbell will be special teams stalwarts who provide depth in the event of injury.

Outside linebackers (4): Harold Landry, Bud Dupree, Rashad Weaver, Ola Adeniyi

Analysis: The primary question here is whether Weaver, after having missed nearly all of his rookie season with an injury, is ready to be a regular part of the rotation or if Landry and Dupree will play the overwhelming majority of snaps.

Cornerbacks (6): Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden, Roger McCreary, Buster Skrine, Chris Jackson

Analysis: Skrine provides some much-needed experience – and versatility – to what otherwise is an exceedingly young group. The other five were picked in the last three drafts, and four of the five (Jackson is the exception) were taken within the first three rounds.

Safeties (4): Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Theo Jackson, A.J. Moore

Analysis: Byard and Hooker are building a reputation as one of the best safety duos in the league. Jackson, a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, and Moore will vie for the Swiss-Army-knife role Dane Cruikshank filled in recent seasons.

SPECIALISTS

Kicker: Randy Bullock

Punter: Brett Kern

Snapper: Morgan Cox

Analysis: This unit remains unchanged from a year ago, although Bullock and Kern could face preseason challenges from undrafted rookies who have fresher legs and would offer the opportunity to save some money.

