Position Battle: Brewer vs. Jones at Left Guard

NASHVILLE – Mike Vrabel likes to say that there is competition for every spot on the Tennessee Titans’ roster.

It’s a nice idea, but it’s not true. Players like running back Derrick Henry, safety Kevin Byard and quarterback Ryan Tannehill are locked into their spots with no one behind them to provide an immediate threat. Many others can look ahead to the 2022 season with reasonable certainty about their roles.

One spot that very much is up for grabs, though, is left guard.

That position opened when Rodger Saffold was released in March to create salary-cap space. Saffold arrived in 2019 as a high-priced, high-profile free agent and for the most part did what was expected of him. He missed just three games in three seasons and teamed with left tackle Taylor Lewan to become the dominant side of the offensive line.

Tennessee’s financial situation was so dire that Saffold was released with no obvious succession plan in place. The Titans have drafted one guard in the last six years, Nate Davis, and he already is a starter on the right side.

With training camp underway, the choice is now between two players, Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones. Brewer has spent two seasons with Tennessee after going undrafted in 2020, and Jones was a low-cost free agent addition this summer who was has started seven games at four different positions in a four-year career.

“I think until somebody absolutely solidifies that, you know, (Jones) and (Brewer) will work,” Vrabel said.

Here is a look at the two candidates and how their battle shapes up: