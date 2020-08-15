SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

No Preseason? No Problem, say Titans Veterans

David Boclair

Saturday was supposed to be the day the Tennessee Titans got their first taste of game action. Well … some of them, at least.

In two seasons under head coach Mike Vrabel the preseason has become increasingly about letting younger players get a chance to show what they can do and allowing older players to rest. Gone are the days when players’ workload increases with each contest – at least through the first three – and the idea that there needs to be one game where the starters compete for the entire first half and the early part of the second so that they get used to the feel of coming back out after halftime.

Of course, this year the preseason is gone completely. The Titans’ opener was set for Saturday afternoon at Washington, but it – along with the other three that were scheduled – was eliminated as part of the amended offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m sure some guys love the preseason to get the kinks out and things like that,” running back Derrick Henry said. “Some guys, (it) probably doesn’t really matter to them. You can go either way with it. But I think we all just have to adjust to the different circumstances and do the best we can do get ready for the season.”

Henry, for one, has shown he can live without it.

The running back did not play in any of last year’s four preseason contests but ultimately finished as the NFL’s rushing champion. His 1,540 rushing yards ranked among the NFL’s top 10 for the past decade and he became one of just nine players over that span to average better than 100 rushing yards per game (he missed one contest with a hamstring injury).

“If I had to play, I would've played,” he said. “Its football. I love competing. It’s a chance to go against another team, because when we’re in camp we’re going against each other for weeks straight. So, it’s always fun to go against another jersey.”

A game-by-game look at the number of 2019 preseason snaps for select Titans veterans: 

Players
vs. Philadelphia
at New England
at Pittsburgh
vs. Chicago
Total

Ryan Tannehill

29

23

22

0

74

Taylor Lewan

33

29

17

0

69

Adoreé Jackson

24

9

10

0

43

Ben Jones

11

18

13

0

42

A.J. Brown

0

15

16

0

31

Rashaan Evans

8

8

12

0

28

Kevin Byard

8

8

10

0

26

DaQuan Jones

8

8

7

0

23

Derrick Henry

0

0

0

0

0

Harold Landry

0

0

0

0

0

Similarly, outside linebacker Harold Landry did not play a down in the preseason. By the end of the regular season, he was the Titans’ leader in sacks and was among the NFL’s top 25 in that regard.

Many other prominent starters logged a dozen snaps or fewer in the first three games before they sat out the fourth entirely.

“I mean, they're valuable snaps,” Byard said. “But at the same time I think now – not having the preseason snaps – I think it's going to be very critical whether we're doing walkthroughs, jog-throughs, practice in helmets or practice in shoulder pads … that we're making sure that we're communicating, we're all being on the same page.

“It's just the new normal. We don't know if this is going to be like this next year.”

The worth of preseason games has been debated for several years. Fans clearly don’t value them based on the number of empty seats every August. The owners have sought to add additional regular-season games and beginning next year they will have the option to add a 17th.

As for the players, they do represent an opportunity for those who need to get some work for myriad reasons. In 2019, for example, left tackle Taylor Lewan averaged better than 20 snaps through each of the first three preseason contests because he was suspended for the first four regular-season games and needed to bank some actual game reps for his return in Week 5. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill played more than 20 snaps in each of the first three preseason contests, valuable work in a new offense for a guy who had switched teams for the first time in his career and seven weeks into the regular season became the starter.

“Obviously, no preseason games will be new for everybody,” Tannehill said. “But I feel like it's enough time to really get done what we need to get done. Our practices are -- a lot of times -- just as intense as a preseason game. I'm excited about the work that we have in front of us and the opportunity. [It’s] just a matter of guys taking it day-by-day and getting the most out of each day.”

And Saturday is going to be just another day.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside the AFC South: Top Targets

A look at which players should finish 2020 as the leading receivers for the Titans, Texans, Jaguars and Colts -- and why.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 31 Days

Ryan Tannehill was sacked 31 times in 2019, and the frequency with which opposing defenses got to him was alarming.

David Boclair

Joseph 'Would Love' to Reunite With Clowney

Former Texans teammates are products of the same South Carolina hometown.

Mike Hogan

Video Suggests Succop has Straightened Out Kicking Issues

Former Titans record-holder is shown making a pair of 60-yard field goals during a recent training session.

Mike Hogan

The 12 Teams That Could Win the Super Bowl

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/13/nfl-12-super-bowl-55-contenders

David Boclair

Landry's BC Sack Successor Signs with Titans

Wyatt Ray was on the practice squads of three different NFL franchises in 2019.

David Boclair

With His Practice Habits, Henry 'Sets the Tone'

The NFL's 2019 rushing champion and recent recipient of contract extension will be a central figure when the Tennessee Titans move into the next phase of the offseason Friday.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 32 Days

There have been 32 times in the last 21 years that a Titans victory has included a player with more than 100 receiving yards.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 33 Days

Thirty-three times over the past 21 seasons, the Titans have lost by more than 21 points.

David Boclair

This Season Won't Exactly Be Business as Usual for Correa

Fifth-year linebacker returns without his long-time coordinator and with higher-than-ever expectations.

David Boclair