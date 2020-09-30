Gostkowski Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Nobody is more deserving.

Kicker Stephen Gostkowksi has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following his six-field goal performance (a career-high) in the Tennessee Titans’ 31-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The 15-year veteran made field goals from 39, 31, 30, 51, 54 and 55 yards, respectively. His final field goal – with just more than a minute to play – was the game-winner.

He is the first Titans player to win one of the league’s weekly awards in 2020. He was AFC Special Teams Player of the Week six times as a member of the New England Patriots.

Gostkowski has made three consecutive game-winning field goals to start the season. He is the only kicker in franchise history to accomplish such a feat. Joe Nedney (Oct. 14-21, 2001), Rob Bironas (Nov. 26–Dec. 3, 2006) and Ryan Succop (Sept. 16-23, 2018) are the only other kickers in franchise history to have made game-winning kicks in consecutive weeks.

After missing three field goals and an extra-point attempt in his Titans debut in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, Gostkowski has more than bounced back, making nine straight attempts.

The 36-year-old is currently tied for second in the league with 32 points and is tied for the league lead with nine field goals (12 attempts). Additionally, Gosktowski’s 55-yard field goal against the Vikings is the second longest of the year among all kickers (Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez hit from 56 yards).

Signed by the Titans just before the regular season, Gostkowski spent the previous 14 seasons with the Patriots. He ranks seventh all-time in NFL history in field goal percentage (87 percent) and his 205 career postseason points rank second all-time in NFL history. In 28 career postseason games, including three Super Bowl victories, Gostkowski has made 39 of his 44 field goal attempts (88.6 percent). He has led the league in field goals three times in his career.