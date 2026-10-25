1 Bold Prediction on Offense and Defense for Titans' Home Battle vs. Browns

The 1-5 Tennessee Titans somehow have us excited about football this week. Last Sunday's 26-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts painted a picture of a team capable of many of the metrics Robert Saleh was supposed to hit in his first season.

Better late than never right? Well, we've yet to see if Week 6 was any more than a lucky break like the last six or so Tennessee wins (over two seasons) have been. Tomorrow's battle with the 4-2 Cleveland Browns should be a great litmus test either way.

Ahead of that matchup, I'm making two bold predictions for the Titans: One on offense, and one on defense. We'll begin with the unit that has been less effective through six games.

Cam Ward throws first TE touchdown of season

Somehow, Cam Ward hasn't thrown a single score to a tight end this season. I suppose it doesn't help that he's only thrown four in general, but looks to the TEs have been extremely limited. Starter Gunnar Helm only has nine receptions for 60 yards on the season.

I am predicting that both of those things will change in Week 7.

Earlier this week, Ward said TEs have "one of the hardest jobs in the NFL," before hitting on his need to connect with Helm specifically. "That's something that we want to be able to do, is get Gunnar going. He's a very reliable red zone target."

Fellow TE Daniel Bellinger is also involved in the passing game, and could be in line for extended looks. But after arguably Ward's worst passing performance of the year last week, OC Brian Daboll will have to mix things up if his unit is to tick in the right direction for once.

It can only go up from here for the TEs. If changes are to be made, you have to think they get more involved; and if they get more involved, Helm will be the first to benefit.

Titans (nearly) replicate six-sack showing from Week 6

On the flip side of the ball, I predict that the Titans' defensive line will come close to replicating their game-winning outing from last week.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saleh's front sacked Colts QB Daniel Jones a whopping six times, with DT Jeffery Simmons forcing a fumble in a different instance. Against one of the NFL's weaker offensive lines (the Browns have let Deshuan Watson be sacked a league-high 24 times), the Titans have a path to repeat that success.

I don't believe the Titans will get as many as six sacks again. Although, with the defense hot and benefiting from an advantage on paper, four or five sacks feels right. Maybe a bit bold, but that's the nature of this article, after all.

Simmons had 1.5 sacks by himself in the Titans' win over the Browns last December. Look for another big game from Tennessee's leading man, to boot.