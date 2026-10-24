Staff Predictions for Titans vs. Browns: Tennessee Puts Pieces Together for Second Straight Win... Mostly

The Tennessee Titans are looking for their second straight win for the first time since 2022. At 1-5 overall, Week 7's matchup with the Cleveland Browns feels like yet another do or die contest for a franchise hanging on to optimism by a thread.

Call us wishful, but the Titans On SI staff predict that Tennessee will do just that tomorrow... well, mostly.

We've got one consistent reason to be positive popping up across the board, as well as a realist among us who doesn't expect the Titans to be so lucky. Here are our staff predictions for Week 7.

Lane: Titans 17, Browns 13

The Browns' offense has been on the downturn in the last few weeks. The Titans' offense has essentially been on a six-week downturn, but the difference I see here is in a Tennessee defense that just proved they're good enough to win football games by themselves.

In the case that Saleh's unit finds a way to make Deshaun Watson use his feet in the pocket, potentially forcing a few more turnovers, I like the Titans' chances at home. Give me a tight-knit, low-scoring brawl that sees Tennessee take their second straight win by less than a score,

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) causes and recovers a fumble Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dharya: Titans 23, Browns 20

After picking up their first win of the season over the Indianapolis Colts last week, I have the Titans pulling off the home upset against the Browns and get their season back on track. The defense has quietly been a functional unit, and though the offense is still finding their groove, they showed some promise in Week 6.

If the Titans can play clean football and force a few turnovers, a victory is definitely a possibility.

Shaun: Titans 23, Browns 21

The Titans are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since 2022, and for the first time in over 60 games, I believe they’ll get it done. I expect another strong performance from Robert Saleh's defense while the offense (which has have struggled mightily as of late) does just enough to squeak out a close win.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh walks onto the field during pre-game warmups against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah: Browns 20, Titans 13

This season the Titans and Browns share one common opponent, the Jets, and both teams lost. Cleveland is sitting at 4-2, but they haven't shown a whole lot of fireworks offensively. The up-and-down play by QB Deshaun Watson makes them somewhat of a wildcard from week-to-week.

After a Week 1 blowout loss to Jacksonville, every Browns' game has been settled by one score.Tennessee's offense still lacks consistency and has scored only seven offensive touchdowns in six weeks. I expect this game to be a low-scoring affair. Cleveland is deep with wideout talent and has an easier time scoring on offense than the Titans. I see the Browns earning the victory in Nashville.