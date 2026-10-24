4 Names, Obvious and Surprising, That Titans Could Deal Ahead of 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

The Tennessee Titans haven't gotten off to the start they wanted or expected. This past Sunday marked the Titans' first win of the season with a 26-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium, improving their record to 1-5 for the season. That's a far cry from the team bettering their three-win count from the last two years.

While that improvement is still possible, it certainly won't be easy.

Currently, Tennessee's route to making the playoffs is extremely challenging, with the Jacksonville Jaguars mounting the top of the AFC South with a 4-2 record. No team in NFL history has started the season 0-5 and still made the playoffs. The Cleveland Browns await Tennessee tomorrow.

With the NFL trade deadline is coming up on Nov. 10, this is the prime time for the Titans to sell at the build draft capital heading into the offseason. Given the state of this team and their rebuild, that may mean selling big. Here are a few potentially surprising candidates that Tennessee could move.

Jeffery Simmons

It's another year of DT Jeffery Simmons' name mentioned in the NFL trade rumor mill. The Titans' defensive captain was listed as No. 1 on The Athletic's trade big board.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The three-time All-Pro and perennial Pro Bowler is coveted for his dominance on the field at a premium position. His trade value should warrant decent picks, especially for a defensive player. There are two reasons that Tennessee may keep Simmons.

Firstly, the Titans would take on $21.2 million in 2027 if they traded Simmons due to his three-year extension he signed prior to the 2026 season.

Tennessee signed DT Jordan Elliott and DT John Franklin-Myers in the offseason to partner with Simmons. Franklin-Myers has dealt with injuries but remained active, and Elliott was recently cut due to an off-the-field incident involving a firearm.

Nonetheless, if the Titans front office looks to punt on the season, moving Simmons could bolster Tennessee's draft picks more than any other player. Losing Simmons has been feared in Nashville for a long time now, but it's been consistently mentioned for a reason.

Amani Hooker

Another name that could be moved from the Tennessee defense is S Amani Hooker. The 28-year-old has gathered more than 450 tackles and 14 interceptions across his eight-year career.

Similarly to Simmons, Hooker's deal is good through the 2028 season, which would add value to a potential deal.

Defensive backs are common trade deadline acquisitions for teams looking to contend for a Super Bowl, and the Titans could capitalize on his peak value, especially before he reaches his age-30 season.

This year already, Hooker is responsible for two of the Titans' four interceptions. His durability of playing 13 or more games in each of the last three seasons may make it hard for the Titans to trade him away, but the appeal should be there across the league nonetheless.

Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has been perhaps the most common name floated in trade propsitions for the Titans this offseason.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) takes the field against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 29-year-old Pollard has been the Titans' go-to back all season. He has the 13th most carries with 87 at four yards per carry. Tennessee has used Pollard as a workhorse over his three-year tenure in Nashville.

While Pollard's stats don't jump off the page, he has only missed two games across his previous four seasons. An impressive feat considering he's getting close to 300 touches per season. Over the previous four seasons, Pollard has rushed for 1,000-plus yards. Value for running backs is typically low.

Regardless, if the Titans are ready to turn the younger and arguably more versatile backup RB Tyjae Spears, this deadline would be the perfect time to do it.

Spears is in his age 25 season, and third-string rookie RB Nick Singleton is 22. Moving Pollard at the deadline would make the backfield younger for a position group that doesn't favor players after the age of 30.

Alontae Taylor

After recording a healthy scratch against the Colts on Week 5, CB Alonte Taylor could be in a potential mid-season trade.

Prior to the 2026 season, the Titans signed Taylor to a three-year deal worth $58 million. Unfortunately, Taylor hasn't panned out like the Titans hoped this season. Head coach Robert Saleh told the media after the benching that he's exploring a change in Taylor's role from a corner to a nickel.

At 27 years old, there's plenty of upside left in Taylor, drafted in the second round out of Tennessee, and had four solid years in New Orleans. His career numbers of eight sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions are truly unique.

Taylor's contract may hinder other teams from making a deal. In the meantime, the Titans are hoping the CB bounces back for the better at a new position.