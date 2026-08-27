2 Titans Players Building Compelling Roster Cases Entering Preseason Finale

The Tennessee Titans have officially wrapped up training camp, as the team held its final practice on Thursday, which was a joint session with the Chicago Bears in Nashville. Chicago and Tennessee will meet for their preseason finale at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

Throughout camp, we've seen a few Titans players on the bubble post solid performances in practice and preseason games to raise their stock. However, it all comes down to Saturday in the third and final preseason contest.

That said, let's take a look at a pair of Titans who are building convincing roster cases ahead of the Bears game.

WR Xavier Restrepo

Restrepo hasn't seen as much action as we thought in the preseason, but when he is given opportunities, the Miami product usually takes advantage.

During Thursday's practice, Restrepo hauled in a one-handed grab from quarterback Cam Ward on an outbreaking route. ESPN's Turron Davenport noted that the 24-year-old receiver was getting reps with the first-team offense early in practice, which should provide a boost to his roster argument.

If Restrepo can tally a few catches on Saturday and also make a noticeable impact on special teams, a roster spot will still be a possibility for him as final roster cuts take place on Aug. 30.

Defensive Back Erick Hallett II

Hallett has been one of the most underrated standouts of Titans camp. According to Zach Lyons of 104-5 The Zone, Hallett has been receiving most of the snaps as the No. 2 nickel corner behind Marcus Harris in practice. The Pittsburgh product has also played as a third linebacker in some defensive sets in the preseason.

With the Titans' secondary depth being very unproven, Hallett could lock up a roster spot on Saturday with a clean outing against the Bears. The 26-year-old could emerge as a key depth piece in the secondary this year, which would be a major development for Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley's defense.