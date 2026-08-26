3 Critical Boxes Titans Have to Check in Final Week of Preseason

The Tennessee Titans are 2-0 in the preseason, but we’ve seen this song and dance before. Brian Callahan went undefeated (3-0) in the preseason last year before going on to win as many games in the regular season. It’s about development more than it is actually winning games.

To be fair, Tennessee has seen a fair bit of progress this offseason. Personnel moves have positioned this rebuilt roster to improve at just about every position, and Robert Saleh is off to a promising start on the sideline. But the job is far from finished.

Heading into the final week of the preseason, with the Chicago Bears awaiting on Saturday, here are three boxes the Titans need to check before the season comes knocking.

A Surefire Starting Offensive Line

The Titans offensive line is coming into this season as one of the NFL's projected worst. The unit allowed Cam Ward to be sacked a league-high 55 times last year, making an already strenuous scenario even worse on the then-rookie.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive guard Fernando Carmona (66) during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the final week of camp, few requirements appear more important than the OL solidifying in a consistent, workable manner. Most of that comes to the right guard position shaking out, which seems to keep trending in rookie Fernando Carmona's direction.

Give Carmona the keys, slot him in next to the likes of JC Latham and Austin Schlottman, and put in one more noteworthy performance against the Bears to lift Tennessee's offensive spirits prior to September.

A Standout Pick to Make the WR Room

The bulk of Tennessee's wide receiver room is essentially set. You can argue between Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor at WR3/4, but between Robinson, Tate, those two, and Chimere Dike, 1-5 appear stable. Guesswork only comes into play at the WR6 spot.

K.J. Osborn has mostly faded out of a conversation that comes down to Bryce Oliver and Xavier Restrepo. With roster cuts coming in hot on Aug. 30, the Titans need one of these two to pull away this week.

Not only that, but to pull away in a convincing manner. It's been relatively tight through camp so far, with Restrepo potentially gaining a slight edge this past weekend. For the sake of a rock-solid receiver room from the top-down, one of these contenders needs to reach out and claim their seat.

Impactful Depth in the Secondary

Lastly, with Tennessee's secondary having wavered in live play this summer, the Titans need a convincing turn from the backups in this unit heading into the year. Alontae Taylor has already begun to come into his own as a starter, but Cor'Dale Flott's consistent struggles demand more from the depth.

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That means guys like Micah Robinson, Tony Adams (who defensive coordinator Gus Bradley praised after today's practice), and potentially Keydrain Calligan will all be tasked with stepping up.

Robert Saleh's defensive line has looked the part in the preseason, at least compared to his less consistent secondary. An efficient turnout vs. Chicago would signal some winners in that unit, even if it means Tennessee has to wait a while for them to mesh this year.