3 Most Important Position Battles on Titans Roster Just Days Before Cut Deadline

The Tennessee Titans are debating alongside the rest of the NFL as roster cuts loom just four days away. Before that Aug. 30 deadline, the team will participate in a joint practice with the Chicago Bears on Thursday before hosting them for a preseason game on Saturday, just one day prior to decisions.

That stretch will give Robert Saleh and his staff one final opportunity to get an idea as to who deserves a spot and who doesn't. Right now, three position battles stand out for the Titans as the roster process comes to a close - all of them are on offense.

Here they are laid out, as well as who might have the edge in each one.

Bryce Oliver vs. Xavier Restrepo (WR)

Coming out swinging, Bryce Oliver and Xavier Restrepo have emerged as the two clearest suitors for Tennessee's sixth WR spot. With the rest of that unit plainly solidified, it's down to two high-upside playmakers to make their case as the last bid.

Oliver may have entered this offseason as the favorite, but currently, we have good reason to suspect that Restrepo may eek this one out by Sunday.

Aug 3, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) during warmup period during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Restrepo has outpaced Oliver in both of Tennessee's preseason contests so far (Oliver had zero catches against Seattle to Restrepo's two) and is also two years younger. This isn't to say that Oliver couldn't stick around on the practice squad or make an impact down the line.

For now, however, it seems like time and circumstance are in Restrepo's favor.

Fernando Carmona vs. Cordell Volson (RG)

This one feels like semantics at this point more than anything else, but nobody expected Fernando Carmona to come in as a rookie and basically demand the starting role at right guard. Yet, that's exactly what he's done.

Carmona, once again getting the nod over Cordell Volson against the Seahawks last Sunday, allowed just one pressure and zero sacks in 19 snaps. On a Titans offensive line anchored by Peter Skoronski, a new face hitting the scene and making an impact like Carmona has is a huge win.

The job isn't officially his, and the inconsistent nature of Tennessee's line makes this battle an inarguably important one nonetheless, but it'd be a shock at this point of Volson finished over him.

Julius Chestnut vs. Kalel Mullings (RB)

Lastly, in a similar fashion to the Oliver vs. Restrepo situation, Julius Chestnut's team-leading preseason has given him an apparent hold on Tennessee's open seat in the running back room.

Chestnut has outgained every Titans back in both of his preseason appearances, breaking 40 yards in each contest. The big argument for Mullings is that Tennessee just drafted him last year. However, with Nick Singleton being taken in this year's draft, it's not like the team is counting on his development in any crucial way in the future.

That leaves Chesnut as the favorable pick between the two. Other suitors like D'Ernest Johnson and Michael Carter have outside shots as well, but don't expect those names to climb past the guy averaging 7.7 yards per carry this preseason.