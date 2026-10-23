Calvin Ridley is Questionable for Titans in Week 7: How Likely is a Trade?

The first sign that something is happening behind the scenes ahead of the trade deadline: Things don't quite add up. Ahead of the Tennessee Titans' Week 7 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, Calvin Ridley's status has pushed him into that category.

Ridley was listed as a non-participant in the Titans' Thursday practice due to a hip injury. Today, not only did Ridley miss practice again, but he's been tagged with a questionable designation for Sunday's game.

Last week vs. the Indianapolis Colts, Ridley caught zero passes on two targets. He's been slowly phasing out of the Titans' offense all season. The veteran simply doesn't fit the evolving vision of this franchise... but he may fit the vision of another.

Calvin Ridley poses a promising fit, just not in Tennessee

FOX Sports listed Ridley as the Titans' top trade candidate earlier this week. Our own Shaun Calderon forecasted him to the Los Vegas Rams for a sixth round pick. Seeing his game status be thrown into doubt after six straight weeks of play certainly fuels the fire a little.

While Ridley may not be a fit in Tennessee any longer, a team like the Rams - who have been without Puka Nacua and just lost Davante Adams for an extended period in their WR room - could definitely spare a late-draft pick to bulk up their pass-catching core in the present.

Staying out west, the Los Angeles Chargers are also in dire need of playmakers for QB Justin Herbert. A benefit of the Titans' current lowly position is that other franchises are likely to buy the aging pieces they're selling.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) stiff arms Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans could realistically move Ridley now

If Ridley really is on the market, it would be no surprise to see Tennessee move him within the next few weeks. It wouldn't even be surprising if they moved him now, making his questionable tag all the more interesting.

Between Ridley and Tony Pollard, it would almost be shocking at this point if the Titans didn't make a move. Ridley's contract restructuring in the offseason suggested at the time that he may ride out the final two years of his contract, but his role simply hasn't looked the same this year.

Just yesterday, Brian Daboll expressed his confidence in Calvin Ridley, and noted that the team have been working on upping his involvement in practice.

A sign of safety for Ridley, or one final smokescreen before the team trades him? We won't have to wait long to find out.