The Titans' X Factor vs. Browns is Also Their Most Likely Trade Candidate

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 10, multiple teams' relationships with their players are beginning to take on new layers. The Tennessee Titans, in their need-to-change 1-5 state, are no exception.

We've already outlined three guys that the Titans could part ways with over the next few weeks. As the deadline gets closer, however, Week 7 offers a particularly interesting crossroads for Tennessee. The Cleveland Browns are headed to Nashville on Sunday, and with them comes a compelling bit of recent history.

Last December, when the Titans and Browns clashed in the snow, RB Tony Pollard had a career game in what became a Tennessee win. He rushed for a career-high 161 yards (including a career-high 65-yard rushing score in the first quarter), and two touchdowns.

The veteran, who even then appeared past his prime, dominated the Browns' front line. Cleveland looks different this year - with a new DC and having swapped Myles Garrett for Jared Verse - but they're still allowing 112 rushing yards per contest, per TeamRankings.

Even without the snow (barring a different kind of historical event), Pollard is tracking to take a bulk of Tennessee's backfield touches against the same team. He's also in an offense that has struggled mightily through the air. Not only could he be the Titans' X factor, but Pollard could also make the perfect case for himself on the trade market.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a thirty-two yard touchdown against Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A potential win-win for the Titans with Pollard

Pollard has gradually moved away from the split snaps he shared with backup RB Tyjae Spears to begin this year. Spears played just 11 snaps to Pollard's 35 last week vs. the Colts. Spears had just one rushing attempt. For the time being, Pollard has full control over the ground game.

You can expect Tennessee to once again hit the ground game heavily against a Browns defense that appears slightly weaker there than downfield. Pollard may not repeat his outrageous showing from last year, but he'll still have the opportunity to define an otherwise struggled Titans offense.

If Pollard shows out and has a great game, his stock may hit exactly the sort of pick that would encourage the Titans to trade him. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame just listed Pollard in his top 10 players that could be moved by the deadline.

The chips are falling into the right places. Pollard is in the last year of his contract. The Titans drafted backfield depth earlier this year. The Titans are in "sell mode" as the rebuild continues under Robert Saleh.

Pollard going off vs. the Browns for the second straight time would serve as the ultimate sendoff for one of Tennessee's most impactful veterans. A trade makes more sense every week, and Week 7 may very well be the watershed moment.