3 Trades Titans Could Make Ahead of Deadline to Fully Commit to Young Team

With a record of 1-5, the Tennessee Titans appear to be open for business on almost every player that’s not a rookie, QB Cam Ward, or DT Jeffery Simmons.

The latter could possibly be had, but it would take a massive blockbuster type of deal to get the Titans to trade away the one true star/marketable player they have just a few months away from opening a new stadium.

Also, if they were going to trade Simmons, the time to do it was last year before he signed a massive new deal. Doing so now would leave Tennessee with a crippling amount of dead cap going forward. Therefore, we’re going to focus on more realistic trades that aren’t going to break the internet, but they could give Tennessee some extra draft capital it desperately needs right now.

With that said, let’s take a look at three possible trades the Titans could make before the November 10th deadline.

WR Calvin Ridley to Rams for 2027 6th Round pick

This is arguably the one to watch as the deadline gets closer. The Rams just lost WR Davante Adams for an extended time and need someone who could come in and help fill that void until he gets back. WR Calvin Ridley is someone who has consistently gotten open throughout the year but hasn’t been able to make an impact on the field for a variety of reasons.

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) during pre-game warmups against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A team with an established quarterback like the Rams could feel like they’re better equipped to take advantage of someone with Ridley’s skill set. But considering the age and lack of production, you’re looking at a late day three pick at best in all likelihood.

Ridley has only been targeted nine times, catching five passes for 81 receiving yards through six games.

RB Tony Pollard and 2027 7th round pick to Bengals for 2027 5th round pick

The Bengals are one of those teams in the AFC with legitimate championship aspirations this season. Unfortunately, their inconsistent ground game could be what holds them back. Cincinnati is only averaging 82.8 yards per game on the ground.

RB Chase Brown is in the final year of his contract, and he hasn’t exactly secured his long term future there. Brown is averaging less than four yards per carry and has only totaled 246 yards on the year.

Pollard could be a worthy upgrade for a team trying to solidify as many weaknesses as they can before January.

Obviously, he isn’t the elite back that’s gonna take over games at this stage in his career, but he’s more than capable of doing his part, especially when surrounded by the type of talent he would be in Cincinnati.

LB Cody Barton to Bills for 2027 6th round pick

The Bills linebacker room has been widely pinned as one of the team's biggest weaknesses.

Joe Brady remains in denial regarding Bills poor linebacker play: “I think you’re not as (big) a fan of the way our linebackers are playing based off the questions. I have no issues with the way our linebackers are playing right now.” pic.twitter.com/lpJouY9CnH — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) October 14, 2026

That makes Buffalo another team that could be looking to upgrade, and while LB Cody Barton isn’t some savior by any means, he has played well this season.

The Utah product’s performance is a big reason why LB Cedric Gray is seeing a limited number of snaps. However, if Tennessee wants to start shifting to the intriguing young tandem of Hill and Gray, then moving Barton to a contender like Buffalo would be beneficial for all parties involved.

Barton is currently graded with a 60 or above in all four major categories: overall grade (62.6), pass rush grade (66.9), coverage grade (61.7), and run defense (60.0), per PFF.