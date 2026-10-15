How Former Titan Ryan Fitzpatrick Believes Benching Cam Ward Would Benefit his Growth

The Tennessee Titans are staring at a potential 0-6 start, the franchise's worst start since 2009.

Discourse among Titans fans and members of the media about QB Cam Ward appears to be at an all-time high. Former Tennessee Titans QB and longtime journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick commented on Ward's play on his weekly podcast, Fitz & Whit, co-hosted with his former teammate Andrew Whitworth.

"I think the best thing for his development is to put him on the bench," Fitzpatrick said. "I think he should be benched for the next few games. I really do."

Drafted in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Harvard, Fitzpatrick had an unconventional career. He spent 17 years in the NFL playing for nine different teams, including the Titans, where he made 11 appearances in the 2013 season.

Dec 22, 2013; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (4) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing the game from a new perspective

"Guess what? I've been in this situation plenty," Fitzpatrick said. "It's gonna provide him a different perspective; he's gonna be able to take a step back, he's gonna get to see someone else operate the offense."

The former NFL veteran believes Ward could benefit from watching backup QB Mitchell Trubisky take over as starter.

August 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now on his fourth team, Trubisky is a 10-year veteran that was brought in to backup Ward. Trubisky spent a season in 2021 with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in Buffalo, where he backed up the Bills' franchise QB Josh Allen.

"Give him a week or two, where he doesn't have to feel the weight of the world on his shoulders," Fitzpatrick said.

Getting back to the basics

Fitzpatrick made a list of the three major flaws in Ward's game in his eyes: fixing the uneasy footwork, correcting the deep ball and using his legs to extend plays.

Sloppy footwork has led to inaccuracy, which has been a problem for Ward all season. According to PFF, Ward ranks in the bottom five of qualified passers in average distance of target and long-distance attempts.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) dodges Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"All those fundamentals and those things he's struggling with right now, really hone in on your craft in practice (sitting behind Trubisky)," Fitzpatrick said. "Work on those things in practice."

Fitzpatrick recalled getting benched when he played for the Texans in 2014 for Ryan Mallett for two games. In his return for an injured Mallett, Fitzpatrick threw for six touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 45-21 rout over Tennessee.

That time to sit behind Mallett was valuable for Fitzpatrick because he felt that it allowed him to focus on getting back to the fundamentals.

"Multiple times I've been sitting at 0-5, we were 0-8 together in 2008 (in Cincinnati)," Fitzpatrick said. "In 2019 with Miami, I was 0-7, and I was benched during that little 0-7 thing and came back."

Fitzpatrick mentioned that he was a fan of Ward's game, praising him for his arm strength and ability to read the field. Nonetheless, Fitzpatrick believes benching Ward in favor of Trubisky would bring positive change for Ward's future in the NFL.

Trubisky last made a start in December 2023 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Ward has never been benched as a pro.