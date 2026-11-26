If you're reading this before you chow down on some Thanksgiving turkey with friends and family, don't let your favorite 1-9 football team bog down the holiday spirit today. There's always something to be thankful for, even with the Tennessee Titans.

In fact, if you look at things the right way, there's a lot to smile about in Nashville. Maybe not a full, toothy smile, but a corner-mouth grin. A smile is a smile all the same.

Here's my ranking of four things the Titans should be thankful for this Thanksgiving, upcoming divisional brawl and all.

1. Draft picks

If you can't find much to be happy about right now, look to the horizon. The Titans have an absurdly exciting draft outlook over the next two seasons.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) scores a touchdown against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Danny Odem III (16) in the first half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The team's deadline trades hampered their current efforts, but the Titans now have two first-round and second-round picks in 2027 and 2028. Not only that, but Tennessee currently holds the first overall pick next spring, which would likely yield generational WR Jeremiah Smith.

Rookies and second-year players make up the beating heart of this Titans team. Youth is the name of the game in Nashville right now, and that will only become more true in the years to come.

2. Cam Ward's growth

Cam Ward might not take the top spot, but Tennessee should be thrilled with their QB's recent development.

Over the past three weeks of football, Ward has thrown just one interception to six touchdowns. He's performing well in an offense progressively suited to his strengths and just returned rookie sensation Carnell Tate to the lineup - more on Tate later.

Ward has safely moved into the middle of the pack of NFL signal callers, and is still steadily climbing. He's not perfect, but questions about his potential benching have been long forgotten. For now, at least, the Titans don't have a question under center.

That's worth a plate of celebratory seconds.

3. The no-huddle offense

In the same vein as Ward's success, Tennessee should be singing the praises of their turn to the no-huddle offense today.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) gets into position during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Daboll's move to this system in Week 8 (when the Titans eclipsed 40% usage for the first time this season) directly coincided with the offense's first 30+ point game of the year. Per Sharp Football Analysis, the Titans' no-huddle rate on the year is up to 25.3%.

That's comfortably the highest in the NFL. If it ain't broke don't fix it, especially not after it was broken for the first five games of the season. Daboll has found a balance, and he should keep feeding it throughout the rest of this year.

4. Great rookies

Finally, I'd be remiss not to mention Tennessee's mostly outstanding rookie class. EDGE Keldric Faulk looks to be an unfortunate exception, but today is not the day to pick that wound.

The aforementioned Tate, as well as LB Anthony Hill Jr., each secured rookie of the month honors from the NFL this season. RG Fernando Carmona Jr., before being sent to IR after Week 3, came in as a surprise starter on the offensive line.

No draft is flawless, but general manager Mike Borgonzi reeled in multiple quality rookies this past spring. Between these guys and the draft picks the Titans have, it may be the truth that no team in the league has as much promise on this front as Tennessee.

What isn't exciting now can be exciting later. Borgonzi has the tools to get this franchise out of the mud as early as next season. To the Titans fans that celebrate: Have a happy Thanksgiving, and don't be afraid to revel in what this team could become with a few more well-picked rookies.