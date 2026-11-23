Today's Titans Mill is all about Tennessee's most important player. After a loss like yesterday's, you can only look at what's to come for a 1-9 team like the Titans. What's to come in Nashville hinges entirely on the state of Cam Ward's progression. Every game is his to prove.

Just how much has Ward proved up to now? Tennessee has seven games left in this season, but Ward's recent hot streak has taken QBs out of the conversation on draft boards for the Titans; is the discussion about QB1 in the long run already over?

The short answer is yes, for now. The long answer is a little more complicated

Ward's job is secure for the rest of this season

Ward, after catching fire in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, has since thrown six touchdowns to one interception. The sophomore passer has surpassed 200 passing yards in each of his last three contests, and even broke 300 yards in Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He's on one, to put it blunty. His recent stretch culminated in a ridiculous, late-fourth-quarter touchdown that has amassed almost four million views on X. The cross-body deep ball came in garbage time, but it immediately emerged as a viral highlight.

A career isn't made by a highlight, nor a starting job secured. But Ward has silenced any doubts about his role this season, and most likely going into next year.

He's got the keys, barring a complete breakdown.

Titans' QB has to keep climbing despite team's issues

That's the catch here. Tennessee's draft capital is so vast this year and next that nothing is really off the table; general manager Mike Borgonzi will have the tools to build whatever kind of roster he chooses in the aftermath of the team's recent trades.

Ward looks fully the part of a franchise passer right now, but it was barely more than a month ago that Robert Saleh was being asked about the possibility of benching him. A turnaround only takes a few games, and the Titans have plenty more for momentum to be charted in either direction.

Losing 51-30 to the Dallas Cowboys is likely to cloud all positivity for most teams; for Ward to come out of that mess with any semblance of hope is a great sign of the player he's becoming. Fans should believe he's turned the page, but the debate isn't over until Tennessee starts winning games.

That means we won't know for sure, unfortunately, until next season. That's the way of the road with a rebuild that goes as deep as the Titans' does.