Major Storylines to Watch in Titans' Week 7 Matchup vs. Browns: A Huge Test Awaits 1 Position Group

The Tennessee Titans host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in an AFC battle between two teams who entered the season with minimal expectations.

Unfortunately, the Titans have performed as many expected. However, the Browns have genuinely been one of the biggest surprises in football. Cleveland enters the weekend sitting atop arguably the toughest division in football with a 4-2 record. Meanwhile, the Titans are coming off their first win of the season and hope to build on it.

One team is trying to prove they’re not a fluke, while the other is desperately trying to find relevancy once again.

Something’s gotta give in this one, so let’s take a look at three of the biggest storylines heading into the Titans’ Week 7 matchup with the Browns.

Titans trying to win consecutive games for first time since 2022

You don’t need to tell Titans fans how bad things have been lately. But every now and then, you see something that really puts it into perspective. The Titans haven't won consecutive games since beating the Broncos and Packers in November 2022.

Since then, they‘ve gone 13-51, and are 7-33 since firing Mike Vrabel. In total, that is a 64-game stretch where they’ve failed to win consecutive games — One shy of the 65-game record set by the Browns back in 2014-2018, per Chad Withrow.

Ironically, those two teams will now meet in a game that can send the Titans into the type of record books they don’t want to be a part of.

At this point, there’s no denying that this is one of, if not, the roughest stretch this franchise has experienced since moving to Tennessee. They’ve certainly had bad years, but nothing like the run we’ve seen from late 2022 till now. Tennessee desperately needs to get this win on Sunday solely for the fans who have stuck with them through this brutal stretch over the last few years.

Realistically, a few wins probably isn’t going to lead to a late-season playoff push, but they can be the type of culture-setting wins that HC Robert Saleh needs to get his program where he wants it.

WR Carnell Tate’s continued emergence

Rookie WR Carnell Tate has been one of the genuine bright spots this season. Going into the draft, there was so much skepticism surrounding his potential to be a true number one, and he’s quickly putting all that to bed with each passing week.

Tate’s 344 receiving yards over his first six games are the most by a rookie receiver in Titans history (since 1999).

Most receiving yards over first 6 career games in Titans team history



Carnell Tate 344

Kenny Britt 289

Kendall Wright 285

A.J. Brown 273

Treylon Burks 264 pic.twitter.com/Kz74hQVDp7 — PFF (@PFF) October 19, 2026

That alone would be a remarkable accomplishment. But when you throw in the fact that his quarterback play has been inconsistent at best, along with the fact that he’s the only real threat defenses have to worry about, it makes it that much more impressive.

To put this offense’s struggles into perspective, the Titans’ rookie receiver is coming off a game where he had 70 of the team’s 102 passing yards (68%). That type of production (or lack thereof) isn’t sustainable, so they’ll need more efficient play out of QB Cam Ward going forward in order for Tate to reach his full potential.

But make no mistake about it, at the age of 21, Tate is already the focal point of this entire offense. They go as he goes, and if the Titans are wise, they’ll continue to feed him like the budding star he’s rapidly becoming.

Will Titans OL hold up against Browns pass rush?

The Browns enter the game with one of the most ferocious pass rushes in the NFL. Cleveland is currently tied for second in sacks with 19 on the year. The lethal DT tandem of Mason Graham and Maliek Collins lead the way with 7.5 sacks between the two of them.

Tennessee’s interior trio of LG Peter Skoronski, C Austin Schlottmann, and RG Atonio Mafi will have their hands full, but one thing I’ve learned about this gritty group is to never count them out.

OL coach Carmen Bricillo has done a fantastic job of getting this group ready to play each Sunday (excluding the Texans game). You could argue no coach has gotten more out of less than he has. This offensive line undoubtedly needs more talent still, but through six games, they’ve proven they can hold their own more often than not.

Another massive test awaits them on Sunday, and how they perform will directly impact this team’s chances. If they’re able to hold up, then this team should have a realistic shot to pull off the upset.