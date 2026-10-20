Titans Rookie Power Rankings: Carnell Tate Runs Away With Top Spot After Week 6

Things are slowly starting to come together for this Tennessee Titans team. You can say that it's already too late, or that one win doesn't mean much after five losses, but I'm just happy to see Robert Saleh get one under his belt.

There's a new air of confidence around this franchise, even if it's mild. With an AFC South victory over the Indianapolis Colts on the resume now, the Titans are pushing for a mid-season resurgence.

That possibility hinges, to some extent, on the team's play-making rookies in crucial roles. Here are our rookie power rankings after Week 6.

RG Fernando Carmona will be left off the list until he returns to the lineup. Let's jump in.

1. Carnell Tate

Carnell Tate has become comfortable at the top of our rookie rankings. He's proven his worth as a worthy fourth overall pick up to this point, and while Anthony Hill Jr. may be the more consistent rookie, Tate's offensive explosions are too hard to ignore.

Against the Colts in Week 6, Tate came down with six of his seven targets for 70 yards receiving. The pass-catcher also hauled in his first NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter, which helped spark what eventually became a Titans comeback win.

Tate already looks like WR1 next to Wan'Dale Robinson. Even as Cam Ward struggles to produce, Tate's efficiency hasn't taken any real hit. It's only up for the rookie receiver.

2. Anthony Hill Jr.

Hill remains top five in the NFL in tackles through six weeks, with 56. The rookie LB has taken no time at all to make an argument as the best player at his position for Tennessee, and he sits just below Tate on this list as a knockout pickup thus far.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and safety Tony Adams (29) react against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill played all 78 of the Titans' defensive snaps facing Indy. Fellow LBs Cody Barton and Cedric Gray split their shares at 42 and 37, respectively. The rookie finished with nine total tackles, including one for a loss and one pass defended.

It's not even a question at this point who Tennessee's most impactful LB is, although Hill keeps finding ways to surprise on a weekly basis. Saleh plugged him into the defense from day one, and Hill has yet to slip in his role as a pivotal piece.

3. Keldric Faulk

Keldric Faulk logged just one QB pressure vs. the Colts in Week 6. The rookie EDGE has slowly come down the runway in Saleh's defense this season, and he's yet to fully take control of the role that Tennessee traded up to draft him for.

Some of Faulk's adjustments have been clouded by the rest of the defensive line's solid performances up to this point. He's got time to develop under Saleh, and has plenty of potential to do so in time. Right now, however, he simply isn't there.

Per PFF, Faulk played just 29 snaps in Week 6. You could say his underwhelming season through six games has to do with opportunity, but that road goes both ways.

Until Faulk breaks out and adds to his current one-sack total, his position here is unlikely to change.

4. Nick Singleton

Of course, Nick Singleton was inactive in Week 6. Given his healthy state and on-off appearances in the backfield, I'm still including Singleton on this list.

Like Faulk, the rookie RB just hasn't shown enough flash yet to see the field consistently. Buried behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears on the ground, Singleton's role is set to remain limited until something shifts.

Pollard being moved before next month's trade deadline is the most likely scenario in which Singleton could see an uptick in production. However, if Pollard rides out the last year of his contract, we may have to wait until Singleton's second season to see what he's made of in an expanded role.