Examining the Complex Blame Share for Titans' Offense Between Cam Ward and Brian Daboll

On Thursday ahead of the Tennessee Titans' Week 7 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, OC Brian Daboll gave a sort of status update on the offense. Regarding Cam Ward specifically, Daboll said he likes the direction that the second-year QB is headed, but the results aren't satisfying.

Through six games, Ward has four touchdowns to four interceptions. He's thrown 998 yards in total and has a 39.5 QBR, which is good for 29th in the league. In the Titans' first win last week, Ward barely broke 100 yards (he had 102), throwing one touchdown and one interception on 11 completions.

Not only is Ward not there yet, but he's behind the needle of expected growth. He looks worse in almost every facet compared to his rookie campaign. Some of his issues are simply bad decision-making and ugly passes, but Ward can't be pinned for Tennessee's subpar offense alone.

After all, Daboll is the one calling the plays. Daboll may have his own perspective on Ward's progress, but he himself has to answer for what is one of the NFL's least efficient offenses.

It's a complex share of blame that the Titans need to see improvement from on either side. The road goes both ways, and right now, both ways are bumpy.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) directs his team Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A bumpy road both ways for Titans' offense

In a graph from Nutshell Sports that demonstrates QBs' expected points added per play both inside and outside the pocket, Ward is one of the few passers that landed in the "struggles everywhere" category.

An updated look at quarterback EPA per play inside and outside the pocket after Week 6.



Justin Herbert and the Chargers have struggled to produce on passes from inside the pocket while still being fairly effective outside the pocket.



Inside/outside pocket designation via… pic.twitter.com/7n7gRsbhpu — Nutshell Sports (@NutshellSportz) October 22, 2026

He's closer to being deemed an "improviser" than a "pocket passer," which doesn't bode well behind a much-improved Tennessee o-line that has allowed just 10 sacks up to this point. Again though, Ward's inability to make strides downfield is due in part to Daboll's milquetoast scheme.

Not only are simple mistakes - like receivers being drawn up to run right toward one another - clouding Ward's options, but looks deep are so far and far between that it's impossible to expect the QB to produce consistent explosive plays.

FantasyPros has Ward tracked with just 10 passes for 20+ yards, and three passes for 30 yards or more this season. He's got just one completion beyond 40 yards. Last season, Ward ended up with 40, 13, and three in each category, respectively.

It's a decline across the board in looks past the sticks. We've seen what Ward is capable of on plays like that, even if he managed those flashes in an offense that we thought couldn't get any worse last season.

Tennessee has promise on offense. Carnell Tate fully looks the part of a budding superstar WR. Again, Carmen Bricillo's offensive line, specifically T JC Latham, has taken leaps and bounds. But Ward is noticably behind, and the offense being built around him isn't helping in the way that it should.