News Recap: Details Emerge on Incident That Led to Titans Cutting DT Jordan Elliott

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans announced the releasing of DT Jordan Elliott.

Further details emerged from Aaron Wilson on Wednesday: it was reported that Elliott had a heated practice with OT JC Latham, which resulted in Elliott storming out of the Titans' training facility to retrieve a firearm from his car, likely to confront Latham. Titans' DT John Franklin-Myers was able to calm Elliott down before tensions escalated any further.

The Titans' official statement, per Easton Freeze:

“On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter."

Head coach Robert Saleh told the media that Elliott was inactive for practice due to personal matters the day after the incident. Elliott didn't travel with the team for Tennessee's first win of the season over the Colts in Indianapolis.

Prior to the season, the 28-year-old Elliott signed a two-year deal with Tennessee worth up to $8.5 million. He previously played two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers under Saleh as defensive coordinator.

Elliott made five appearances for the Titans this season, collecting 11 tackles.

In Elliott's place, Tennessee elevated DT Timmy Horne, who played against the Colts on Sunday. It was Horne's first NFL appearance since 2023, when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons.