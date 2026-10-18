3 Major Takeaways From Titans' Wild Comeback Victory vs. Colts: Robert Saleh Finds Identity in Defense

The Tennessee Titans have finally found their way into the victory column. After trailing the Indianapolis Colts 13-0 at the half, Tennessee stormed back in the final two quarters to claim a 26-20 victory on the road. We'll take the hit for out first-half pessimism.

Tennessee may be 1-5, but the Titans are 1-1 in the AFC South. Robert Saleh needed a win in the worst imaginable way, and he secured just that with his back against the wall in Week 6.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Titans' first win of 2026, starting with Saleh's most notable success of the day.

Robert Saleh’s defense steals the show

With six sacks, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions, Robert Saleh’s defense more than made up for their lackluster showing against the Houston Texans last week.

Was benching CB Alontae Taylor all it took to unlock the secondary? Let’s hope not, if not only for the sake of the nearly $60 million that Tennessee invested in him this offseason. Whatever Saleh did, it has to be replicated going forward.

We’ll mention the blocked punt in the fourth quarter, too, even given that special teams get the particular nod there.

This is the biggest takeaway from today by far. It wasn’t a perfect showing, but a winning one nonetheless. Saleh’s team may have found their identity in his defense.

Cam Ward offers more questions than answers

Cam Ward has thrown for 200 yards just once this season with Tennessee. After today, his season touchdown-interception split has come to an even four and four.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even as his weapons improve and the defense does their part, Ward’s numbers beg for an answer. Today, the second-year QB completed only 11 passes on 22 attempts for 102 yards. His puzzling interception late in the second quarter defined yet another disappointing showing under center.

Tennessee may have won this game (and Ward deserves credit for leading a fair second half), but the Titans still very much have a problem under center, even if the rest of this roster is beginning to make up ground as a full product.

What’s worse, it’s hard not to think that Ward and the offense are running out of time to grow. We'll take a win for now, but Ward didn't do enough therein to wash his own worries away.

Carnell Tate scores first career TD

After hauling in just one catch on five targets vs. the Texans last week, rookie WR Carnell Tate more than returned to form against the Colts. The first-year playmaker is officially on the board with a touchdown.

Ward found Tate on an out in the end zone early in the fourth quarter, which helped Tennessee pull the score even at 13-13 on their way to a comeback. Tate would finish with six catches for 70 yards on the day.

What was initially arguable as an untimely has proven to be perhaps the sneakiest pick of the whole bunch. Tate looks like a star in the making within an offense that hasn’t come close to meeting their potential.

It’s only up from here for the rookie. Regardless of the team’s struggles in his opening season, the Titans appear to have a real cornerstone in Tate.