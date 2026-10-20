Titans Suddenly Cutting Veteran DT is Latest Sign of Team's Dysfunction

The Tennessee Titans made waves throughout the NFL when three front-office executives were suddenly fired. Senior VP and chief revenue officer Adam Nuse, VP of creative Charles Jensen, and senior VP of brand marketing Erin Swartz were all let go in the midst of changes to the "business side" of the organization, per the team's official statement.

Tennessee's front office turnover has become a normal happening under President and CEO Burke Nihill. Somehow, blame continues to shift for everything going wrong for the football team in Nashville. New names come in and yield little improvement, and the cycle repeats.

Now, the team's general dysfunction has extended down to the roster. The Titans have officially released veteran DL Jordan Elliot due to an "incident" at the team facility.

Statement from the @Titans on DL Jordan Elliott. pic.twitter.com/blH9LdpFrt — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 20, 2026

Elliott missed Week 6 due to "personal reasons." Saleh specifically addressed Elliott's designation last Friday, saying: "He’s dealing with some personal stuff." Now, it appears the Titans have shone a public light on his recent absence, outright cutting the lineman for undisclosed reasons.

Between CB Alontae Taylor being deemed a healthy scratch vs. the Colts and Elliott being cut due to an incident behind the scenes, Tennessee's win from this past week is marred by questions about individuals such as these. The operation doesn't appear clean from the outside looking in.

Titans appear dysfunctional from the outside looking in

Turron Davenport reported that the Taylor and Elliott situations are completely separate deals. That saves a little face, but still, that's two unexplained hiccups on the defensive side of the ball just within the last week.

Elliott hasn't been a crucial piece of the puzzle by any means for Tennessee. His activity in the run game with 1.5 STFs this season is about the only serious impact he's managed in Saleh's defense. Still, the vet represented a plug-in asset that the Titans made use of consistently.

Now, he's been removed, and the Titans "will have no further comment on the matter."

Fans can expect DT Nazir Stackhouse to get extended rotational looks in Elliott's absence. Stackhouse found his way into the gaps this past Sunday and had a noticeable impact in the run game. Tennessee may have a solution to losing Elliott, but the franchise frustratingly remains without an answer for why he was cut in the first place.

Perhaps the energy around news like that would be different if the Titans weren't 7-33 in their last 40 football games. That's not the world we're living in, however, which means the spotlight on the people making these decisions is hotter than ever.