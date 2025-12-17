Injury Report Spells Trouble for Titans’ Offensive Line Depth
The Tennessee Titans (2–12) are back at Nissan Stadium this week, set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (6–8) in a Sunday noon kickoff on Dec. 21. It’s a homecoming with history — and a little extra spice.
This marks the Chiefs’ first trip to Nashville since Oct. 24, 2021, when the Titans punched them in the mouth with a 27–3 win. Overall, this is an old-school AFC scrap between two original AFL franchises dating back to 1960, with Kansas City holding a slim 28–24 edge in the all-time series. The last meeting? A 20–17 Chiefs overtime escape on Nov. 6, 2022.
There’s also a personal subplot in play. Titans first-year GM Mike Borgonzi spent 16 years inside the Chiefs’ building, finishing his run as Kansas City’s assistant GM. Safe to say, this one won’t feel like just another Sunday for him.
The problem? Tennessee is practically limping into the matchup. Injuries are stacking up fast. And the Titans will need to gut it out if they want to hang with a Chiefs team that knows how to close games late. Although Patrick Mahomes potentially missing the game would be a much-wanted Hail-Mary.
Titans Forced Into ‘Next Man Up’ Mode Along the O-Line
As the season hits the gas, the Titans are feeling every snap, despite showing improvement in the offense. Tennessee has been banged up for weeks now, and the injury bug hasn’t let up. Even before the official report drops, there are some red flags up front — and if they turn into absences, it could get dicey fast in the trenches.
Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. sat out the last game with a neck issue and has been popping up on the injury report for three straight weeks with different ailments. That’s never what you want to see protecting the blindside.
Veteran guard Kevin Zeitler has been gutting through a groin injury, but it finally caught up to him late against San Francisco, forcing him out. Meanwhile, center Lloyd Cushenberry pushed through a foot injury last week after missing two games. He was questionable, suited up anyway, and now feels like a true game-time call moving forward — fingers crossed.
It’s not just the O-line taking hits. Jefferson went down after hauling in a tough catch versus the 49ers, thinning out an already fragile receiver room. Without him, the Titans lose their lone steady vet out wide, leaving practice-squad call-ups as the next-man-up options. Even tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo hasn’t been 100%, lingering on the injury report for nearly a month with a foot issue. One of the top 10 offense is taking a big hit.
Even Safeties Kevin Winston Jr., Xavier Woods and Mike Brown have all been placed on season-ending Injured Reserve.
But don’t fold the tent just yet, Titans faithful. There is a silver lining.
On December 17, Tennessee designated edge rusher Femi Oladejo, wideout Bryce Oliver, and edge Ali Gaye to return to practice. That move opens a three-week window for all three to get back on the field without counting against the 53-man roster until they’re officially activated off IR.
The trio is scheduled to return to practice.
Obviously, it’s not the full reset that one would hope for. But with bodies slowly coming back, the Titans at least have a fighting chance to steady the ship.
