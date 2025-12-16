Titans Suddenly Have Top 10 Offense

The Tennessee Titans have scored 55 points these last two games which puts them tied for ninth in the NFL over the last two weeks. Even though they just lost to the San Francisco 49ers, their offense still delivered as they were scoring points left and right.

Coming off a Jacksonville Jaguars game where they scored just three points, something switched. Interim head coach Mike McCoy somehow lit a fire under his team when they went to Cleveland and put up a season high 31 points against the Browns.

The Titans 55 points these last two weeks may be tied for ninth, but that's a huge step in the right direction. The Los Angeles Rams lead the way with 86, but Tennessee is within 10 points of the fifth place team which shows how close they are to getting to the next level.

Titans Offense Is Firing On All Cylinders

NFL scoring the last 2 weeks combined:



1. LAR 86 (points)

2. JAX 84

3. DET 78

4. BUF 74

5. MIN 65

6. HOU 60

7. DEN 58

8. DAL 56

9. SEA/TEN 55 👀👀👀👀 — Stoney Keeley (@StoneyKeeley) December 15, 2025

It may have taken 12 games, but rookie quarterback Cam Ward is beginning to figure it out. He still has an awful offensive line and wide receivers who aren't the most reliable, but he's doing what he can to lead this team to victory.

Having only done so twice this season, it's a huge 180 compared to his time at Miami. Ward is no stranger to losing, but losing this consistently is something he hasn't done much in his career.

Now that running back Tony Pollard is back on track, it's no surprise that this offense has come to life. His 65-yard touchdown against the Browns really kicked things into high gear. It was a long time coming, but the Titans are poised for a stellar finish in their last three games.

Two Of Titans Next Three Games Are Favorable

Most wins by rookie QBs in starts this season:



3 - Tyler Shough

2 - Jaxson Dart

2 - Cam Ward

1 - Shedeur Sanders

1 - Dillon Gabriel pic.twitter.com/iHnYd7Cq0M — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 16, 2025

Knowing the Titans no longer have to face Patrick Mahomes, that changes everything. The Kansas City Chiefs are already eliminated from the playoffs, just like the Titans. Neither team has anything to play for, so to say, but the Titans have everything to prove.

If Tennessee can score 20+ in their last three games, they'll be in good shape heading into next year. They scored 20 points just once in their first four games, and didn't score 24+ until Week 12.

This team was on life support, but they're proving that this rebuild is trending in the right direction. As long as they don't regress in either of these next two games, there's a lot to be excited about heading into the offseason.

