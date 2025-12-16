Titans' O-Line Improvements Are Bright Spot in Tough Season

The Tennessee Titans’ West Coast trip didn’t end with a W. Their Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers slammed the brakes on what could’ve been back-to-back wins for the first time in three years. No time to sulk, though — it’s straight back to the grind with the Kansas City Chiefs rolling into Nashville next.

The Titans didn’t fold against San Francisco, but they eventually ran out of answers in a 37–24 loss to the NFC heavyweight. Injuries wrecked the game plan on defense early. A unit already thin at safety lost three bodies before halftime, and the Niners wasted no time hunting mismatches. Up front, Jeffery Simmons, T’Vondre Sweat, and Cedric Gray did their jobs, keeping Christian McCaffrey from gashing them on the ground. But on the back end? Brock Purdy and George Kittle picked them apart, especially on third down, extending drives and flipping field position all afternoon.

The record may not show it, but the tape does. This Titans team is trending up. For a young roster, growing pains come with the territory: missed assignments, bad breaks, and the occasional flat performance. What matters is the response. This locker room hasn’t splintered, fingers aren’t being pointed, and the effort hasn’t dipped. They keep strapping it up and competing every week.

Titans Enter Week 16 With Offensive Confidence Trending Up

Since cutting ties with Brian and Bill Callahan, the Titans’ offense has looked like it finally found the switch — and flipped it hard. The unit has been trending up fast, and it showed loud and clear in the Week 14 nail-biter against the Browns.

The O-line balled out in the 31–29 win, apart from Jeffrey Simmons being his usual dominant self. Cam Ward finished with more touchdown throws (2) than sacks taken (1), which is always the stat you want circled in green. Tony Pollard ran angry, ripping off a career-best 161 yards and two scores on 25 carries, chewing up 6.4 yards a pop and keeping the chains moving.

That momentum carried right into Week 15 against the 49ers. Ward posted his second straight multi-TD outing, and the protection was clean all afternoon. His 34-yard strike to Gunnar Helm came from a picture-perfect pocket, and Ward didn’t hit the turf once. San Francisco isn’t exactly a fearsome pass-rush outfit, and Tennessee took full advantage of the matchup.

The rookie QB has quietly put together two strong weeks of tape. The Titans split those games 1–1, but the offense popped — dropping a season-high 31 points in Week 14 and following it up with their second-highest output of the year in a 37–24 loss to San Francisco.

Now it’s on to the next snap. Week 16 is right around the corner, and the Titans head back to Nashville to face the Kansas City Chiefs. And this one looks a whole lot different after Patrick Mahomes went down with a season-ending ACL injury. Opportunity is knocking — it’s on Tennessee to answer.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿