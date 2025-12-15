Patrick Mahomes Injury Changes Everything In Titans Next Game

When the 2025 schedule was announced, Tennessee Titans fans had Week 16 circled on their calendar. The Kansas City Chiefs would be coming to town for what could've been a crucial late season matchup.

Instead, it's a game featuring two teams who have been eliminated from the playoffs. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just tore his ACL and is out the rest of the season, meaning the Titans will get to face Gardner Minshew.

This isn't the game Titans fans expected, nor wanted, but it gives them a prime opportunity to secure another win down the stretch. At one point beating the Chiefs seemed impossible, but now it's just like any other game.

Titans Have Real Shot At Beating Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/XQL44Rvn7G — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2025

Someone would've called you crazy for ushering this sentence at the start of the season, or even a few weeks ago, but now it could truly become a reality. The only thing standing in Tennessee's way is the fact that this is a home game for them, a game they've failed to win all year.

Tennessee's two wins have been at Arizona and at Cleveland. They're 0-7 at home this season but have two more chances to end that drought this season. It starts with Kansas City in a game that means absolutely nothing to the Chiefs.

Keep in mind, the Titans are still "competing" for the No. 1 draft pick. Tennessee is one of three two-win teams vying for that coveted spot. Losing out is certainly an option, but it would mean a lot if they're able to take down the Chiefs and New Orleans Saints in back to back weeks.

Gardner Minshew Is No Patrick Mahomes

Gardner Minshew even trying this pass when all the Chiefs need is a field goal is insane. pic.twitter.com/Fm6A1NlPBC — Austin (@AustinPlanet) December 14, 2025

While it's rather obvious to point this out, Minshew is nowhere near as talented as Mahomes. He threw not only a game-ending interception against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that interception ended the Chiefs playoff hopes. For the first time since 2014, the playoffs won't include head coach Andy Reid and company.

Since 2019, Minshew has bounced around like crazy. He's never been on a team for more than two years. Jacksonville drafted him No. 178 overall and then quickly moved on from him. He had a two-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, but since then he's been on four teams in four years.

Minshew is 3/5 for 22 yards with an interception this season. He'll make his first start in Tennessee as the Chiefs opened as just 3.5 point favorites. If there was ever a game for the Titans to win, it's this one.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿