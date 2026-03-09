Details Emerge on Titans New Uniforms

Along with a new coaching staff and (soon to be) revamped roster comes a completely different logo and set of threads, at least in the case of the Tennessee Titans. The team's impending rebrand, the first in nearly a decade, has folks especially excited for the 2026-27 season.

Now, ahead of the date for the official reveal and first look (which comes later this week), details have emerged about what the Titans faithful can expect when the visuals actually go live. While not a complete departure, Tennessee is in for a seismic visual change.

Although, again, this is a positive note that comes with a franchise fully committing to a new vision. The old look is soon to be behind everyone, as well as, hopefully, three-win seasons.

Refreshed Visuals and Expectations

According to AtoZ Sports, the biggest piece of breaking information around the Titans' rebrand is a franchise-first white helmet with a white face mask. Since 2018, Tennessee has sported a grey face mask with their hotly debated navy helms.

Thus, moving forward, the team's domes are set to look a lot different, especially paired with the consistently leaked light blue and red circular logo expected to accompany them.

Tennessee Titans helmet | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

But that isn't all in the way of news. Additionally, also noted in the report, the Titans will move away from their team name on the front of their uniforms, opting instead for the state name.

"This has been “Titans” since the team rebranded from the Tennessee Oilers in 1997," clarified Easton Freeze, highlighting the brash nature of this specific change. "Changing the wordmark on the jersey is just one of a handful of ways in which the team is trying to be as intentional as possible when it comes to representing all Tennesseans, hopefully endearing themselves to more fans than ever," he continued.

Appealing to the Fans

Of course, the best way to appeal to a fanbase that has seen 28 losses over the past two seasons is to simply win football games. Though to that end, Tennessee has more work to do than simply swapping their jerseys.

Still, it's hard not to be excited about all the change coming in Nashville. With a new Nissan Stadium on the horizon for the year after this one, too, the team is undergoing an evolution on almost every level.

For the full reveal (and to know exactly how many different sorts of jerseys they'll be able to buy), Titans fans now only have a few more days to wait.

