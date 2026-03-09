Titans Sign Former Giants Center to One-Year Deal

The Tennesee continue to make roster moves after a busy first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.

The Titans' latest move is signing veteran center Austin Schlottmann to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The terms of the deal have not been publicly announced.

The 30-year-old Schlottmann has spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants and was graded as the 10th-best center, out of 40 eligible, on Pro Football Focus in 2025. He excelled at pass protection, allowing just three pressures and no sacks in eight games and four starts last season.

Prior to the Giants, Schlottmann spent two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and three seasons with the Denver Broncos. Denver signed Schlottmann as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2018.

In his career, Schlottmann has allowed 52 pressures and four sacks in 85 games and 18 starts.

The Titans needed at least one center this offseason after parting ways with 2025's starter Lloyd Cushenberry in February.

