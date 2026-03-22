Titans Sign Former Browns LB

The defensive moves never stop for Robert Saleh and his expectedly revamped Tennessee Titans defense. Among a double-digit number of acquisitions this offseason, the vast majority have been angled to the score-stopping side of the roster. Saleh and Tennessee's latest, in a piece of late-night breaking news, is no different.

According to Tom Pelissero on X (Twitter), former Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has agreed to a deal to join the Titans' growingly tenacious front. Another step closer to full-on competition.

The Titans agreed to terms with LB Mohamoud Diabate, sources tell The Insiders.



Diabate played in 46 games (18 starts) over three seasons with the Browns, who didn’t tender him as an RFA. Deal negotiated by @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi of @aurasportsgroup pic.twitter.com/Lgjw28DSmZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2026

Diabate, who has been a regular mention as a potential sleeper at the LB position as dozens of teams make moves, lands in Tennessee as an attractive rotational piece who hasn't yet reached his ceiling.

Room Left to Grow

Diabate (24) managed to force a fumble in his most recent campaign in Cleveland, and has played in a total of 46 games for the Browns over the past three seasons. Entering his fourth professional year, the LB is stepping into a momentous position under one of the NFL's most storied defensive play-callers.

Not only should his individual opportunity improve, but taking part in perhaps the most improved unit of any team in free agency would do any playmaker good.

Whether he serves as a growing, impactful piece or a reliable second-man (or both), Diabate reads like a sensible signing after the bulk of his position's market waned.

Titans fans should be happy with depth to any degree, especially snags like these in the first year of a complete franchise shake-up.

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