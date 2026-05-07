Here's How Each Titans Draft Pick Could Start in 2026

It's no secret the Tennessee Titans had a rough 2025 season. As a result, you can expect to see many new starters on both sides of the ball. But how many of these new starters will be from the 2026 rookie class?

The Titans added eight players during the draft, and obviously, some have a better shot to start than others. It's possible that one or two of the picks don't even make the final roster. However, there are definitely a few starters in here, and a few more with a realistic shot. Today, let's identify a reason why each rookie could end up starting in 2026.

WR Carnell Tate: Starter No Matter What

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) talks with defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I don't see any scenario in which Carnell Tate isn't a starter. You don't spend the No. 4 pick on a wide receiver just to make him sit. The Titans also don't have the best receiver core in the world, so there's no reason why Tate shouldn't be getting all of the snaps immediately.

I expect Tate and Calvin Ridley to be the starting receivers on the outside, with Wan'Dale Robinson in the slot. Barring injury, Tate should be in line for big production as a rookie.

EDGE Keldric Faulk: Beat Out Femi Oladejo

The Titans traded up into the first round for Keldric Faulk, so they obviously like him. Faulk is probably a starter already, but the team could also give 2025 second-rounder Femi Oladejo every chance to win the job.

So, in all likelihood, Faulk just has to have a better summer than Oladejo to outright win the job. Either way, I think Faulk is involved regularly from the jump. However, if he looks like what the Titans want him to look like, he won't even have to share many snaps.

LB Anthony Hill Jr.: Impressive Camp Vaults Him Over Cody Barton

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anthony Hill Jr. has received a lot of buzz since being drafted because he just seems like a Robert Saleh linebacker. Saleh has had success with several overlooked linebackers in the past, and many think Hill will be next in line.

Cedric Gray will start at one of the linebacker spots, but the other spot could realistically be won by Hill. Veteran Cody Barton struggled in 2025 and it's not a stretch to assume Hill will win the job in camp. All Hill has to do this summer is stand out more than Barton, and he'll be the starter.

OL Fernando Carmona: Trio of Veterans All Disappoint

It's far from a guarantee that a fifth-round pick is going to start as a rookie. It's not even a guarantee that a fifth-rounder will be the primary backup, but I do think Fernando Carmona has a decent shot of factoring into the mix on the interior.

Currently, veterans Austin Schlottmann and Cordell Volson are penciled in at center and right guard, respectively. Jackson Slater also figures to compete for one of those spots. But what if all three underwhelm this summer? It may not be likely, but it is possible Carmona outperforms the three veterans and earns one of those two spots.

RB Nicholas Singleton: Injuries/Regression

Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs for a first down in the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

It's tough to project Nicholas Singleton because we don't know when he'll be fully healthy. Once he is, though, he should definitely compete for touches. Veteran Tony Pollard is still around, though, and will likely be the lead back for one more season.

However, injuries happen every offseason, unfortunately. If Pollard gets injured this summer, it's not unrealistic for Singleton to beat out Tyjae Spears for the lead back role. Additionally, if Spears were to get injured, Singleton would become the primary back on passing downs. It's also possible Pollard, now 29, regresses and Singleton simply has more juice.

DL Jackie Marshall: Disastrous Injuries

I don't mean this as a dig on Jackie Marshall, but if he's starting in 2026, the Titans have a major problem. Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers will undoubtedly be the starters in the middle of the defensive line barring a season-changing injury.

Even behind that star duo, the Titans have Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, and C.J. Ravenell, among others. There's no clear path to starting for Marshall, but he'll likely make the team and rotate in. Saleh likes to have a deep stable of defensive linemen, so Marshall should have a chance to contribute in a small role.

OL Pat Coogan: Camp Standout

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana offensive lineman Pat Coogan (OL14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Pat Coogan could be the most suprising Week One starter for the Titans. Coogan is an experienced center with a championship pedigree, and it wouldn't be surprising if he outworks the competition. I believe Coogan has a better shot to start than Carmona just because he's a more natural center.

If the veteran Schlottmann struggles and Slater doesn't handle the switch to center well, Coogan should get the job. The team may prefer to keep Slater as a versatile backup while Coogan handles center. For a sixth-round pick, there's actually a pretty clear path to starting for the Indiana product.

TE Jaren Kanak: Special Teams Ace

I know being a special teams ace isn't what most people consider "starting," but special teams is important! Jaren Kanak spent three season as a linebacker in college before converting to tight end. That means the Oklahoma product knows how to tackle and has decent speed and hands, which could make him a special teams weapon.

Considering Kanak is new to the tight end position and Gunnar Helm and Daniel Bellinger exist, there's no chance the rookie starts at tight end. He's obviously not going to start at his old position either, so contibuting on special teams is the way he makes this team and sees the field.