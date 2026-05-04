What the NFL Draft Told Us About Robert Saleh’s Real Plan for Titans

The Tennessee Titans hit the reset button after the 2025 season. Brian Callahan was fired as the head coach during the 2025 season, and Robert Saleh was brought in to dig the team out of the NFL's basement.

Saleh is a defensive-minded coach, whereas Callahan was touted as a brilliant offensive mind. The shift in strategy made many think the team will go back to the "smashmouth" style of football that the franchise has had success with in the past. However, the picks the team made during the 2026 NFL Draft seem to indicate that won't exactly be the case.

2026 Draft Proves Surrounding Cam Ward With Weapons is Key

The vast majority of mock drafts the week of the draft had the Titans selecting linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 4 pick. If it wasn't Styles, many people expected the pick to be Arvell Reese or David Bailey, the two top edge rushers in the class.

Of course, these mocks assumed a defensive-minded coach like Saleh would obviously want an elite defensive talent with the No. 4 pick. It made sense, and it's not like the Titans couldn't stand to get a little better on that side of the ball.

However, the team shocked almost everybody by selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate instead of a defender. Tate was considered either the best or second-best receiver by most analysts, but not many expected him to go in the top five. It's clear, though, that Saleh and the Titans are valuing Cam Ward's development over everything else.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) scores a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a rookie, Ward did not have enough help. The young passer was throwing to a couple of mid-round rookies and Van Jefferson for much of the season. During free agency, the team brought in Wan'Dale Robinson to help out, but clearly, they didn't think one receiver was enough.

Moving on from the Tate pick, the team added several other pieces as well that can help Ward. Running back Nicholas Singleton was added in the fifth round, and assuming he's healthy, he should factor in as a third-down back. Then, the team added two interior offensive linemen in Fernando Carmona and Pat Coogan. While Ward needs weapons, it won't matter how good his weapons are if he's constantly getting hit again in 2026.

There's no denying that the Titans' offense got better after the draft. Saleh could have taken a defender at No. 4 and addressed the offense later, but obviously, the coach and general manager Mike Borgonzi, decided that adding an elite offensive talent was a priority.