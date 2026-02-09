Analyzing Every Potential Titans Cap Casualty This Offseason

The Tennessee Titans' 2026 offseason is officially upon them, with the conclusion of Super Bowl 60. In order for the Titans to wok towards getting to their own big game, they'll have to make a number of beneficial, long-term-relevant moves in the meantime.

Now that head coach Robert Saleh is helping call the shots, fans should rest a little easier when the franchise's coaching scenario comes into the light. Things are looking up in Nashville, especially on the sideline.

Yet before adding players, Tennessee may have to subtract some. A few potential "cap casualties" stand out as must-moves this offseason that would allow the Titans to further expand their already league-high cap space.

Calvin Ridley, WR

Ridley seems the most obvious. In shedding the consistently injured and underperforming receiver, Tennessee could save upwards of $13 million in cap space. Not only do the Titans already need receiver help, anyway, but moving on from Ridley would allow the team to tighten that unit and create more spending money, both.

Tony Pollard, RB

Similarly to Ridley, Tennessee has options behind Pollard in the backfield and in free agency, if they choose to spend on the role. Pollard, age 28, has been battling with backup Tyjae Spears for touches since the latter returned to health this past season.

For the sake of Spears' own growth and Tennessee's piggy bank, this cut wouldn't be a shocker.

L'Jarius Sneed, CB

After dealing with injuries and highly-publicized legal trouble this past season, cutting Sneed would seem like a no-brainer regardless of his contract.

It helps that releasing him would create an extra (projected) $11 million against the cap, too.

Amani Hooker, S

Much like Sneed in Tennessee's secondary, Hooker, now 27, simply doesn't fit Tennessee's future-focused vision for a team escaping a rebuild.

In inconsistent health and having forced zero turnovers this past season - not to mention the team's new HC looking to take control of the defense - Hooker simply doesn't appear to fit the Titans new groove.

Lloyd Cushenberry III, C

Operating on a massive four year, $50 million dollar deal, Cushenberry heading an offensive line that allowed 55 sacks in the 2025-26 season. A bottom-10 team according to Pro Football Network, any money saved by cutting Cushenberry - and resetting that group - appears as a net positive.

Arden Key, EDGE

Key is perhaps the most difficult cut on this list. While he performed to a relative extent this past season, netting four sacks and nine solo tackles when he managed to play, the EDGE's criticisms of the front office and questionable locker room behavior may mandate his release, anyway.

Any one of these saving (mostly literal) graces would benefit Tennessee, and all are distinctly possible at this stage. But with the offseason just beginning, it may be a long time before any one of them picks up steam.

Until September, it'll be "hurry up, and wait" for antsy fans waiting on a revival.

