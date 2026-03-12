Titans Signing OLB Jacob Martin to Two-Year Deal

The momentum never stops for the Tennessee Titans, at least not as far as their free agency signings go. In more breaking news, per Jordan Schultz, the Tennessee Titans are signing outside linebacker Jacob Martin to a two-year deal worth up to $11 million.

Formerly a Bear and most recently a Commander, Martin (30) just posted a career high 5.5 sacks, as well as one forced fumble, with Washington. After already trading for Jermaine Johnson, Tennessee was close to meeting their dire need on the edge; now, with the addition of another menace on the end, that box may be comfortably checked.

Martin's signing comes in the wake of a relatively quiet day in free agency for what has otherwise been the most active team on the market. Robert Saleh has made evident his unstoppable desire to rebuild the Titans' defense completely. With each signing such as this one, he gets closer to tying the bow on that process.

Sources: The #Titans are signing former #Commanders OLB Jacob Martin to a 2-year deal worth up to $11M.



Martin comes off career-highs in sacks (5.5) and QB hits (18) for Washington. Another addition to the Tennessee defense.

Tying the Bow on Defense

Martin will slot in alongside the aforementioned Johnson, as well as current riser Cedric Gray, in what should be a rather heavy role right out of the gate. From that perspective, his deal looks like a bargain.

And as Tennessee continues to spend their previously league-leading cap space, watching the number dwindle as they go, finding any player worthy as worthy of immediate snaps on the lower contractual shelf is a massive win.

Signing Martin, of course, is heartily included.

