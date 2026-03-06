Titans Free Agent Center Options Dwindling

The Tennessee Titans have a number of real needs that, one way or another, will have to be met this offseason if Robert Saleh's first run at head coach is to get off to a good start. Kicking things off with a trade for EDGE Jermaine Johnson certainly helped, but it still only scratched the surface.

One of those many chasms to cross is at center; Cam Ward's chief protector and the crown jewel of the recently hired Carmen Bricillo's offensive line. After Tennessee cut Lloyd Cushenberry at the same position, that spot immediately became one of paramount importance for a Titans team looking to build around their young quarterback.

Although in order for the Titans to fill that gap, they'll have to move fast. C Tyler Biadasz, an expected target for Tennessee in a pool of possibilities, has officially been taken off the board by the Los Angeles Chargers. It's time for Saleh and his staff to move in on essentially anyone who remains.

Moving in on the Remains

Of course, the biggest name in that group is Baltimore Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum, who is likely the most sought after, as well as the most expensive, free agent at the position.

He'd be the dream grab for any team, although he's not the only option, even with Biadasz flying off the board. If Tennessee doesn't want to use the majority of their cap space on a C, a handful of potential smaller contracts remain in the loop, too.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

See, for example, Connor McGovern of the Buffalo Bills, or the New Orleans Saints' Luke Fortner. Exact money milage may vary, but ahead of free agency blasting open this coming week, the Titans have the opportunity to look a few different directions for Ward's new snapper.

The team just has to be careful not to wait too long.

Searching With Haste

Just as the Titans are approaching a likely bidding war for their tied-to free agent receiver with the New York Giants, Tennessee could find themselves in a similar scenario with any one of those players, and on any level.

Whether against a current team attempting to retain that talent (likely in Linderbaum's case, especially) or another squad looking to reel in a big fish in that same manner as the Titans, it'll be a financial foot race in this regard, just as it most often is in every other.

No matter how you spin it or, to an extent, who it is, the Titans desperately need an improved C to put in front of Ward next season. Sign and draft all the playmakers you want, but if your QB doesn't have time to find them, much of the operation is moot upon the snap.

