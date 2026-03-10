Titans Add Another CB, Sign Former Chief Joshua Williams

The Tennessee Titans had perhaps the most eventful day of any team on the first day of free agency, with their signings total nearing a ludicrous double-digit cume. The latest of which, after two additions to the secondary earlier in the day, comes in the form of yet another cornerback for Robert Saleh's defense.

The third time around (the charm), former Kansas City Chiefs spy Joshua Williams has officially been made a Tennessee Titan. According to Tom Pelissero, who rightfully noted that "The Titans aren't done," Williams' move to Nashville will be on the condition of a two-year deal.

Joining Cordale Flott and Alontae Taylor, the Titans essentially revamped their CB room in one day, and immediately out of the gates. The latter, late-night move appears to be more for the purpose of depth than anything else, but all the same, it's more strength for a bunch that desperately needs it.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adding Extra Depth at CB

Williams, who has long been a complimentary corner for the Chiefs' defense over numerous years of high-level playoff competition, has 97 career tackles and one interception to his name. He may join the Titans for containment measures more than anything else, but Super Bowl experience will be taken in any form that it comes, especially for Tennessee.

It's unclear whether or not the aforementioned Saleh and his staff are done ripping and running on the free agency scene, but no matter what happens next, it's been a knockout first day for the new and improved Titans.

Williams' signing is the sort of cherry on top of the first day's cycle; that is, if Saleh doesn't work into the night. At this rate, it wouldn't be safe to count him out.

