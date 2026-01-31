Why Titans OC Brian Daboll Can Help Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans are making a big move for Cam Ward's development by hiring offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Daboll has served as the offensive coordinator for a national championship Alabama team and helped Josh Allen rise to prominence in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. His work in those two spots helped him become a head coach for the New York Giants back in 2022, a position he served in for the last four seasons. All of that experience, coupled with his demeanor, makes him a great hire for Ward and the Titans.

"Dabs has had a history of developing young quarterbacks in this league and college and the different stops that he's had, and he's touched many from experience to youth," Titans head coach Robert Saleh said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.

"He has a tremendous amount of experience with tremendous quarterbacks all over. There's a lot of benefits to what he does. As a defensive guy game planning against Dabs, I can tell you that he's always going to strain you both run and pass. He's going to find the run-pass conflicts within your scheme for individual players. He's going to attack the (crap) out of it. He's special in that regard. He's a problem to go against."

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Daboll Can Help Ward Tremendously

As a defensive guy, Saleh knew he needed a strong offensive counterpart to help him with that side of the team. Daboll's experience with quarterbacks makes him the perfect guy because the Titans are already looking to build around their quarterback of the future.

Saleh hopes the Titans can attack the offseason with Ward, Daboll, and the rest of the team committed to getting things right.

"The biggest thing that we're going to work with Cam, just going all the way back to the beginning," Saleh said via Wyatt.

"We've got a whole offseason to work with him, take him back to the very, very beginning, both on the field, off the field, the process at which—what it looks like to not only be a professional with regards to preparation in his body, but as a professional with regards to preparing from a game-planning standpoint or a playbook standpoint.

"But, just talking with Dabs over the course of the last few weeks, he is the perfect man to match up with Cam and to maximize who he is. So again, we're really pumped to get to work with Cam and get him to where we all know he can be."

Ward is familiar with coaching changes as he has not had the same coach in consecutive seasons since 2022-23 when he was at Washington State for two years. Now, he gets his coach that he should hope to have for a long time.

