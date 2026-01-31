Two Words Robert Saleh Hopes Can Describe Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh is getting ready for his second run as a head coach in the NFL.

After four seasons with the New York Jets and a detour in a return stint to the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive coordinator, Saleh is back in the head coaching carousel with the Titans. The team is in need of a makeover, and Saleh hopes to establish an identity with the team before doing anything else.

"Fast and violent," Saleh said when asked about what he hopes for the Titans via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Play in and play out, we're going to play with speed. We're going to play confident, and we're going to have some swag, talk a little sh*t. I want them to show who they are, play in and play out. The one thing you'll notice is the speed at which we play and the violence in which we do it."

Tennessee Titans new head coach Robert Saleh fields questions at the new head coach’s introductory press conference | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saleh Wants Speed and Violence From Titans

Saleh speaks like a true defensive coach when he explains how he wants his football team to operate. That's exactly what the team is looking for as it tries to take out its anger on the rest of the league after winning just three games in each of the past two seasons.

The Titans have been punched in the mouth in each of the last two seasons, and Saleh wants to make sure they don't do that again. This likely means the team will be looking for a different type of player, and Saleh explained exactly who the team is looking to add in terms of DNA for the upcoming season.

"They're going to pop off the tape," Saleh said via Wyatt. "You are going to feel like you're on the field with them with the energy, the juice, the speed, the violence. Sitting on your couch, you should be able to feel this football team."

It won't be easy to turn things around with the snap of a finger, but slowly but surely, the Titans will be able to chip away at the bad habits the team formed over the last several years and form something that is a little bit more sustainable in terms of having a winning football team. Saleh is in charge to help lead that for the Titans, and his vision is one that will lead to success if it's executed correctly.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!