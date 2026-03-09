Report: Titans Widely Expected to Sign Giants WR

The night before free agency's technical opening stage, in which teams can start coming to terms with four-year veterans whose contracts are up, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a piece of news that, while perhaps expected, appears to be a massive win all the same.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, when this period officially opens alongside the start of the week, it is widely believed that the Titans will land on a deal with wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Cam Ward, it seems, may already have been granted his go-to wideout.

Robinson's roster ties render this anticipated move the opposite of a surprise, but all the same, it'd be a refreshing grab for the Titans franchise if expectation truly gives way to reality.

Expectation Matching Reality

As Florio notes in his article breaking the belief, "Robinson would bring a knowledge of [Brian] Daboll’s offense to Tennessee, which will help the effort to get other players up to speed."

Having coached Robinson for the entirety of his career as a New York Giant prior to joining the Titans as offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, in the event of a Robinson signing, would simply re-fold the pass-catcher into his new scoring system in Nashville.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Now, with Ward under center instead of Jaxson Dart and the essential ability to ditch all other coaching duties aside from finding ways to put points on the board, Daboll can perhaps fully tap into the potential that Robinson has had as a top option all along.

Hot off the heels of a career year himself and, in this case, being able to step out of Malik Nabers' spotlit shadow, Robinson would be primed to take the next step in a new environment.

Taking the Next Step

Not only did Robinson eclipse 1,000 yards this past season, but the WR also set a career high in receiving touchdowns with four. That, again, came as the second option a rookie passer in a waning coaching regime; now, following that coach (turned coordinator) to Tennessee in a bolstered role has all the makings of another leap.

Now, Robinson will have to settle in with Ward and continue to prove his belonging by his own merits, but few players at his position would make more sense in free agency.

If Tennessee does make this pick up official, as seems to be the general belief, fans can rest assured that Robert Saleh and his staff of decision makers are taking both sides of the ball seriously. The team is trying to win, and Robinson's signing would represent yet another positive step toward that goal.

