Robert Saleh Has Specific Demand for Revamping Titans

The Tennessee Titans, upon introducing new head coach Robert Saleh with a widely lauded press conference at the end of the week, are in full offseason mode. As the front office pushes ahead to continue to fill out Saleh's staff - a process that has already gone about as well as any fan could've asked for - Saleh himself, beyond being involved, is making his rounds with the media.

Saleh made headlines in the aforementioned presser in saying that he wants the Titans to be a "fast" and "violent" football team that, in his words, you can feel from watching them on your couch.

Following the conference, Saleh made a subsequent appearance on Good Morning Football where he, among much else, elaborated on that battle-like philosophy of coaching.

Bringing in the Right Guys

"There's layers to it," Saleh said, explaining the process behind suiting the current team to his planned aggressive manner of play. "First off, you have to bring in the right guys who are actually capable of executing the vision of being fast, being violent."

While Tennessee has yet to make any official offseason moves regarding the roster, Saleh certainly seems to be alluding to potential shifts on that front in the weeks and months to come.

"But schematically, putting them in a position to be successful, getting them to a place where they can play without thought, where they can access all of their physical gifts and physical abilities... just showing them over and over and over again what the standard is."

To his mention of schematics specifically, Saleh is set to have control of play-calling on the defensive side of the ball; in an effort to both repair his previous shortcomings with the New York Jets and change the ball-stopping scene in Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons talks with head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speed and Violence

The Titans' new HC will have control of his unit, and speed and violence are expected in the wake of the systems and schemes that he'll soon put into place.

Having already spoken with star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons at his introduction, Saleh is wasting no time digging his teeth into the group as they are right now. Yet, with a slew of defensive roles still in-need of a name - defensive coordinator being the most dire - fans will have to wait a little longer before the coach's full vision for that bunch is realized.

Until then, Saleh's promise of a Super Bowl should be enough to get the Titans faithful through the wait.

