Tennessee Titans 2026 Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents & Dates
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We've known each opponent the Tennessee Titans will face in 2026 for a while now. However, what we don't know, is the order the Titans will play these opponents and what time the games will be.
Luckily, we're just days away from finding everything out. The NFL will hold its annual schedule reveal on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CST. Since we're so close, though, we'll probably see a few games leak and will likely be inundated with rumors.
Below, you'll find every rumor leading up to the release, and then this page will be updated with the official schedule on Thursday night.
Tennessee Titans 2026 Opponents
Home Opponents
- Houston Texans (AFC South)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South)
- Indianapolis Colts (AFC South)
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Indianapolis Colts
Away Opponents
- Houston Texans (AFC South)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South)
- Indianapolis Colts (AFC South)
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Detroit Lions
Will Titans Have International Game in 2026?
The Titans have played two games in London in the past. One was an "away" game in 2018 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The other was a 2023 "home" game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans went on to lose both of those matchups. But will we see the Titans overseas in 2026?
It's possible. The Titans have two road games against teams that are slated to host international games. The Detroit Lions are hosting a game in Munich, Germany, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting a game in London. It's possible that the Titans could be the opponent for one of these matchups.
What We Know So Far
There are two teams on the schedule we know the Titans won't play in Week 1: the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. That's because the Giants and Cowboys are already slated to face off against each other to open the season.
Sticking in the NFC East, we also know the Titans won't play the Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, because the rivals will play each other that day. So, no Thanksgiving game for the Titans, which isn't surprising.
Tennessee Titans 2026 Schedule:
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Week 2:
Week 3:
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Week 18:
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Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitansOnSIFollow TitansOnSI