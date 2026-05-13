Tennessee Titans 2026 Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents & Dates

We've known each opponent the Tennessee Titans will face in 2026 for a while now. However, what we don't know, is the order the Titans will play these opponents and what time the games will be.

Luckily, we're just days away from finding everything out. The NFL will hold its annual schedule reveal on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CST. Since we're so close, though, we'll probably see a few games leak and will likely be inundated with rumors.

Below, you'll find every rumor leading up to the release, and then this page will be updated with the official schedule on Thursday night.

Tennessee Titans 2026 Opponents

Home Opponents

Houston Texans (AFC South)

Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South)

Indianapolis Colts (AFC South)

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Indianapolis Colts

Away Opponents

Houston Texans (AFC South)

Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South)

Indianapolis Colts (AFC South)

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Detroit Lions

Oct 15, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (32) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Will Titans Have International Game in 2026?



The Titans have played two games in London in the past. One was an "away" game in 2018 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The other was a 2023 "home" game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans went on to lose both of those matchups. But will we see the Titans overseas in 2026?

It's possible. The Titans have two road games against teams that are slated to host international games. The Detroit Lions are hosting a game in Munich, Germany, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting a game in London. It's possible that the Titans could be the opponent for one of these matchups.

What We Know So Far

There are two teams on the schedule we know the Titans won't play in Week 1: the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. That's because the Giants and Cowboys are already slated to face off against each other to open the season.

Sticking in the NFC East, we also know the Titans won't play the Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, because the rivals will play each other that day. So, no Thanksgiving game for the Titans, which isn't surprising.

Tennessee Titans 2026 Schedule:

Week 1:

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

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Week 7:

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Week 18: