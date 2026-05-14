Titans Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The 2026 NFL schedule reveal is just hours away! As is usually the case, though, some of the games have leaked early, including some that feature the Tennessee Titans.

We've known all of the Titans' 2026 opponents for months now, and I took a stab at predicting the final schedule earlier. The Titans have a good mix of historical rivals, winnable games, and tough opponents on the schedule, so it will definitely be interesting to see how it all unfolds.

With that being said, let's take stock of what we have confirmed so far.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks with the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WEEK 1 - vs. New York Jets

NFL insider Jordan Schultz was among the first to confirm this matchup, and it's a doozy. First of all, it's the first Week 1 home game for the Titans since 2022, and it also represents a chance for multiple players and coaches to meet their former teams.

What better way for Robert Saleh to begin his career with the Titans than by knocking off the team that fired him? Also, Jermaine Johnson, T'Vondre Sweat, and Jarvis Brownlee will have their first shots at playing their former squads.

Finally, it's nice to have, what should be, a winnable home game to start the season. The Jets were just as bad as the Titans last year, and aren't expected to be that much better in 2026. Interestingly, the Jets are expected to start Geno Smith at quarterback, and Smith was started for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Titans in 2025.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

WEEK 2 - vs. Philadelphia Eagles

In Week 2, the Titans will reportedly welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to town. This will be the first meeting in Nashville between these teams since 2018 and the first overall meeting since 2022.

Titans fans will remember that 2022 game because it was a blowout loss that resulted in general manager Jon Robinson being fired shortly after. Of course, A.J. Brown dominated in that game, after being traded to the Eagles in what is one of the worst trades in recent memory. There's no guarantee Brown will face the Titans again, though, as he's been floated in trade rumors for months now.

Either way, this will be a tough matchup for the Titans, as the Eagles are expected to contend once again.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll addresses the media before the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WEEK 3 - at New York Giants

If you thought the Week 1 matchup had plenty of storylines, wait until you see Week 3. For one, both teams have coaches who spent time with the other team, including Brian Daboll, Brian Callahan, Tim Kelly, and Dennard Wilson.

Then, you have several players who will have a chance to play their former team as well, such as Daniel Bellinger, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Cor'Dale Flott. You also have the offseason-long beef that has been brewing between these two fanbases. Finally, you have the comparisons that will be made between Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward.

This may seem like a meaningless game between two teams who aren't expected to be great, but there's so much more to it. This will be must-see TV.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WEEK 12 - at Jacksonville Jaguars

Who doesn't love a good Titans-Jaguars showdown? We know the old rivals will play twice, as always, and we already know the Titans will go to Jacksonville in Week 12. The Jaguars have won four home games in a row against the Titans and haven't lost at all to the team since the January of 2024.

When the Titans went to Duval at the end of the 2025 season, it was about as ugly a game as you'll ever see. The Titans lost 41-7 in a game that was pretty much a microcosm of the season. It's a safe bet the Titans will put forth a better effort down in Jacksonville this season.

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end David Martin-Robinson (88) scores a touchdown during the second half against Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

WEEK 16 - at Las Vegas Raiders

For the second season in a row, the Titans are heading to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. Last year's game was ugly, but this one should be much more entertaining on both sides. This one will be a battle of the No. 1 picks, as Cam Ward takes on Fernando Mendoza.

I believe the NFL wanted this game later in the season for this very reason. Mendoza will likely start out his rookie season playing behind Kirk Cousins, but it's likely he'll be inserted by Week 16. Being able to show off two of the league's promising young passers battling it out will be a win for all fans.