Ranking Every Titans Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

The Tennessee Titans are in a fun spot. They have an exciting young quarterback, solid starters at key pieces, and seemingly improved the depth after this offseason's free agency and draft.

As a result, there are many names on this roster who weren't on it last year. We're still a few months away from Week 1, but we have a good idea of what the final roster could look like. Today, let's go over the revamped roster and rank each position group.

Defensive line

Key Contributors: Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II, Femi Oladejo, Keldric Faulk, Solomon Thomas

It's obvious that the defensive line is the deepest and most talented position group on this roster. Simmons and Franklin-Myers have a case to be the best defensive tackle duo in the entire league, and Johnson should greatly help the pass rush on the outside.

Oladejo has yet to prove himself, and Faulk is a rookie, but there's reason to be excited regardless. Plus, veteran Solomon Thomas is around to help out. If Oladejo and/or Faulk turn into a reliable pass rusher, this will be one of the scariest defensive fronts in the entire league.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback

Key Contributors: Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky

Man, it feels nice to be able to list the quarterback position as a strength. Ward showed a ton of promise as a rookie and should only be better now that he has an actual NFL-caliber supporting cast. Trubisky was brought in to be the backup, and he has plenty of starting experience and is probably one of the best QB2's in the league.

I didn't even mention Will Levis or Hendon Hooker because, hopefully, neither sees the field. But both guys have their share of believers still and could be decent passers in the league.

Wide receiver

Key Contributors: Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor

When is the last time wide receiver was considered a position of strength for the Titans? The Titans took Tate with the No. 4 pick in 2026, and the hope is that he will be the No. 1 receiver the team has desperately been needing since trading away A.J. Brown.

In addition to Tate, the team has free agent signing Robinson, Dike and Ayomanor entering their second seasons, and Ridley coming back from injury. That's not even mentioning the likes of Xavier Restrepo, K.J. Osborn, Bryce Oliver, and others competing for the final spot.

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) takes the field against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Linebacker

Key Contributors: Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton, James Williams

This group looks much better after the team used a second-round pick on Anthony Hill Jr. Hill was seen as a first-round talent by some and perhaps the best linebacker in the 2026 class not named Sonny Styles. The rookie Hill could end up taking Barton's starting spot.

Gray had an incredible 2025 and looks like a building block. Williams is versatile, with some nickel and safety experience in addition to linebacker. This is a solid group, especially if Barton is kept around.

Secondary

Key Contributors: Cor'Dale Flott, Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Alontae Taylor, Marcus Harris

If we just count the starters, then the secondary would be much higher in this ranking. Flott and Taylor are solid starting corners, while Hooker and Winston are more than capable at the safety spots. The problem is the lack of depth here.

The team didn't draft a single defensive back, which is odd considering the lack of depth. It's at a point where a couple of undrafted free agents could realistically make the team and actually see the field. Again, the starters here are good, but the team is one injury away from disaster.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Running back

Key Contributors: Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nicholas Singleton, Michael Carter

The running back room has three solid veterans and and intriguing rookie in Singleton. However, Pollard is inching closer to 30 and could lose a step at any point. Althought, Pollard has rushed for 1,000+ yards in both of his seasons in Nashville and is perhaps a bit underrated.

Spears is a reliable pass-catcher and Singleton is really thought of highly in league circles. Carter has some starts under his belt and is good depth. The problem is, there's no running back here that scares teams or can win a game for you on his own. It's just a fine room.

Tight end

Key Contributors: Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger

This group looks different for the first time in several years after Chig Okonkwo departed in free agent. Helm showed signs as a rookie, though, so there's hope he can be at least as good as Okonkwo was.

Bellinger is a reliable veteran who has experience in Brian Daboll's offense. However, behind that duo, there's not much to get excited about. Veteran Kylen Granson is decent, and seventh-round rookie Jaren Kanak is interesting. This is just another position group that doesn't appear to have a special talent.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) in his stance against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Offensive line

Key Contributors: Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, J.C. Latham, Cordell Volson, Fernando Carmona, Pat Coogan

Other than Skoronski, can any Titans fans honestly say they trust a lineman on this team? Latham has shown some growth and I still believe he can be solid. Moore was better than what the Titans have previously had, but still, not great.

The center and right guard spots are a complete unknown at this point. Pick two of Schlottmann, Slater, Volson, Carmona, and Coogan, and those will be the starters there. It's possible a couple of the young guys could overperform, but for now, this is the weakest position group on the team.