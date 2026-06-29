Tennessee Titans Must Put Chris Johnson in Ring of Honor in 2026

The Tennessee Titans, and the NFL community as a whole were shocked and devastated to learn on Monday that Chris Johnson has been living with ALS. The former star running back appeared on Good Morning America on Monday morning to reveal that he was diagnosed with the terrible disease back in 2025.

There's no denying that Johnson is one of the best Titans of all time, and he's solely responsible for making many people fans of the team in the first place. As a result, I think there's an obvious move Amy Adams Strunk and the Titans should make, sooner than later.

Titans Need to Induct CJ2K into Ring of Honor

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) pulls away from Jacksonville Jaguars defense for a 52 yard touchdown run in the third quarter at LP Field on Nov. 1, 2009. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 30-13 for their first win of the season. | George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The highest honor for anybody associated with the Titans is to be inducted into the Ring of Honor. There are currently 20 inductees, with the most recent being legendary coach and broadcaster Dave McGinnis.

It hasn't been very easy for players to earn their way into the Ring of Honor, but if anybody deserves it, it's CJ2K. Johnson spent six seasons with the Titans and rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of those. Johnson led the league with 2,006 yards in 2009, and made the Pro Bowl three times.

Johnson also received MVP votes as a rookie in 2008 and won Offensive Player of the Year in 2009. Eddie George, Derrick Henry, and Earl Campbell are the only backs to have more career yards than Johnson in franchise history.

Johnson was a generational talent. As someone who grew up watching Johnson, I don't think any single player created more Titans fans than Johnson did. His impact on the team and fanbase was tremendous, and it means even more that he chose to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the team.

You simply cannot tell the story of the Titans without mentioning Johnson. I would love for the team to go ahead and induct him this year, where hopefully his family can witness it. The Titans have done an admirable job of supporting Johnson's former teammate, who also has ALS, Tim Shaw, so I'm confident they'll support Johnson as well.

Tributes Pouring In for Johnson

Dec 22, 2013; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) runs the ball during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images | Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

Now, I want to take a minute to share some of the many, many tributes who have been posted for Johnson. It was nice to see current and former players share their love for Johnson, and to see fans talk about how much the running back means to them, because I can relate.

Rooting for you, CJ2K ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kikH5KLCZU — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) June 29, 2026

The Cardinals join the entire football community in sending strength, love and support to Chris Johnson. We know he will face this latest challenge with the same tenacity and toughness as he has all others. pic.twitter.com/mjyicUPr0E — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 29, 2026

LION HEARTED ‼️



You are not alone @ChrisJohnson28 We love you and are here for you. Endless prayers 🙏🏼#cjstrong🎗️ #phil413 pic.twitter.com/jI1IDvmpiM — Tri-Star Titans (@TriStar_Titans) June 29, 2026

Our entire Jets family is with you, @ChrisJohnson28. Sending strength and support as you face this challenge. pic.twitter.com/9EnDrvXSKp — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 29, 2026

All of Pirate Nation is behind you 💜 @ChrisJohnson28 pic.twitter.com/fo3CliYTlW — East Carolina Pirates (@ECUAthletics) June 29, 2026

💔 Man I Can’t Stop The Tears. @ChrisJohnson28 I Luv Ya Bruh!!! God We Need U!!!! 🙏🏾 — Plies (@plies) June 29, 2026

Struggling to process this morning's news about @ChrisJohnson28. Connected a few years ago when we put him in Senior Bowl HOF. That's when Chris shared his passion for scouting and wanting to mentor young players. He attended our Scout School the next year and from there we added… https://t.co/diTBSHt3GD — Jim Nagy (@JimNagyOU) June 29, 2026

My Pooh x Uncle CJ 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FWDd71NyFE — Nate Washington (@nwash85) June 29, 2026

@ChrisJohnson28 Love You Brudda 4L. Sending all the prayers to you and your family. https://t.co/CHpQ0zmWgj — Bo Scaife (@BoScaife80) June 29, 2026

Man… Praying for CJ2K 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 29, 2026

Of course, Amy Adams Strunk put out a statement of her own and couldn't have said it any better.

Titans owner with statement on @ChrisJohnson28's ALS diagnosis pic.twitter.com/mxkUYJjyg0 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 29, 2026