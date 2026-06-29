Tennessee Titans Must Put Chris Johnson in Ring of Honor in 2026
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The Tennessee Titans, and the NFL community as a whole were shocked and devastated to learn on Monday that Chris Johnson has been living with ALS. The former star running back appeared on Good Morning America on Monday morning to reveal that he was diagnosed with the terrible disease back in 2025.
There's no denying that Johnson is one of the best Titans of all time, and he's solely responsible for making many people fans of the team in the first place. As a result, I think there's an obvious move Amy Adams Strunk and the Titans should make, sooner than later.
Titans Need to Induct CJ2K into Ring of Honor
The highest honor for anybody associated with the Titans is to be inducted into the Ring of Honor. There are currently 20 inductees, with the most recent being legendary coach and broadcaster Dave McGinnis.
It hasn't been very easy for players to earn their way into the Ring of Honor, but if anybody deserves it, it's CJ2K. Johnson spent six seasons with the Titans and rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of those. Johnson led the league with 2,006 yards in 2009, and made the Pro Bowl three times.
Johnson also received MVP votes as a rookie in 2008 and won Offensive Player of the Year in 2009. Eddie George, Derrick Henry, and Earl Campbell are the only backs to have more career yards than Johnson in franchise history.
Johnson was a generational talent. As someone who grew up watching Johnson, I don't think any single player created more Titans fans than Johnson did. His impact on the team and fanbase was tremendous, and it means even more that he chose to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the team.
You simply cannot tell the story of the Titans without mentioning Johnson. I would love for the team to go ahead and induct him this year, where hopefully his family can witness it. The Titans have done an admirable job of supporting Johnson's former teammate, who also has ALS, Tim Shaw, so I'm confident they'll support Johnson as well.
Tributes Pouring In for Johnson
Now, I want to take a minute to share some of the many, many tributes who have been posted for Johnson. It was nice to see current and former players share their love for Johnson, and to see fans talk about how much the running back means to them, because I can relate.
Of course, Amy Adams Strunk put out a statement of her own and couldn't have said it any better.
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Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitansOnSIFollow TitansOnSI