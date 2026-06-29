Titans Draft Rewind: Re-Grading the Team's Last 5 Draft Classes

We all know the Tennessee Titans haven't always been the best at drafting players. That trend definitely seems to be going away, but there's no doubt it was rough for a few years.

We've spent much time talking about the 2026 rookies this offseason, so now, let's talk about some previous draft picks instead. Today, we're going to re-grade the Titans' last five draft classes and see how they've held up. Obviously, the 2026 class won't be graded here because it's just too early.

We will start with the 2021 class and work our way up to the 2025 class. Let's dive in.

2021: Round 1- CB Caleb Farley, Round 2- OL Dillon Radunz, Round 3- LB Monty Rice, Round 3- DB Elijah Molden, Round 4- WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Round 4- EDGE Rashad Weaver, Round 6- WR Racey McMath, Round 6- DB Brady Breeze

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson walks off the field after their 35 to 10 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pa. Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

This was a Jon Robinson draft, and we know Robinson's drafts haven't aged well, for the most part. I'm just going to cut to the chase and say it- this is a horrible, horrible draft.

Caleb Farley has a heartbreaking story, and I'm not going to bash him at all, but we can still say he was a very bad first-round pick. Radunz started 31 games on the offensive line over four seasons, but was just mediocre, and left after his rookie deal. Rice lasted just three seasons and was just a depth linebacker.

Fitzpatrick, Weaver, McMath, and Breeze were never useful players at all in the NFL. Molden has had the best career of anybody here, albeit not with the Titans, as he's carved out a starting role with the Los Angeles Chargers. When there's only one long-term starter in a class, and that one long-term starter is on a different team, it's a horrible draft.

Grade: F

2022: Round 1- WR Treylon Burks, Round 2- CB Roger McCreary, Round 3- OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, Round 3- QB Malik Willis, Round 4- RB Hassan Haskins, Round 4- TE Chig Okonkwo, Round 5- WR Kyle Philips, Round 6- DB Theo Jackson, Round 6- LB Chance Campbell

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) stretches during “Back Together Weekend” training camp practice at Nissan Stadium Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was Robinson's final draft, and he definitely didn't go out on a high note. This draft will always be remembered for the A.J. Brown trade, in which the Titans clearly came out on the wrong end. Treylon Burks never came close to living up to Brown and never had more than 444 yards in a season with the Titans.

McCreary, Willis, and Okonkwo are still starters in the NFL, but on different teams now. McCreary and Okonkwo gave the Titans a few solid seasons, though, so they have to be considered wins. Nobody else on the list ever contributed much for the Titans, and most are out of the league already. With nine picks, only three are still NFL contributors.

Grade: D

2023: Round 1- OL Peter Skoronski, Round 2- QB Will Levis, Round 3- RB Tyjae Spears, Round 5- TE Josh Whyle, Round 6- OL Jaelyn Duncan, Round 7- WR Colton Dowell

Tennessee offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) visits with his Los Angeles Chargers opponents after during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was the first draft of Ran Carthon, and it was definitely an improvement over the previous two. We finally have a first -round hit, as Peter Skoronski is among the best guards in the league, and is the steadiest member of the team's offensive line to this day.

The Levis pick obviously didn't work out, but the Titans did need a quarterback at the time. Spears saves this from being a one-player class, as he's still a key piece of the offense. Whyle, Duncan, and Dowell had very brief, unmemorable stints. This is a top-heavy class, but considering there's two players still contributing from it, it could be worse.

Grade: C

2024: Round 1- OL JC Latham. Round 2- NT T'Vondre Sweat, Round 4- LB Cedric Gray, Round 5- CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Round 6- WR Jha'Quan Jackson, Round 7- LB James Williams, Round 7- EDGE Jaylen Harrell

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) in his stance against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This was Carthon's second and final class, and it's aged well. Latham is still the starting right tackle, and while he hasn't lived up to his draft status yet, there's still time. Sweat was a good player for the Titans, and he was included in a trade that landed Jermaine Johnson II, so you can't complain there.

Gray has, so far, been the best pick. It's nice when you find a starter in the fourth round, and Gray could still be getting better. Brownlee was serviceable for the Titans, but he was shipped out for a late-round pick last year. Jackson was a return specialist who wasn't that good at being a return specialist, and Williams and Harrell are fighting to make the roster in 2026.

This class is pretty solid. It will be an A if Latham turns into an above-average starter, but I can't go that high just yet.

Grade: B-

2025: Round 1- QB Cam Ward, Round 2- EDGE Femi Oladejo, Round 3- DB Kevin Winston Jr., Round 4- WR Chimere Dike, Round 4- TE Gunnar Helm, Round 4- WR Elic Ayomanor, Round 5- OL Jackson Slater, Round 6- DB Marcus Harris, Round 6- RB Kalel Mullings

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was Mike Borgonzi's first draft, and it's still early, but man, this looks like a great one. Conservatively, four of these picks are starting in 2026, and every single one except Mullings looks primed for a big role.

Obviously, in the future, this class will be judged based on Ward. If Ward develops into an elite passer, this class will be looked at as elite. Even if that doesn't happen, though, this class is loaded. Dike has already been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, while Harris really impressed as the nickel in 2025. Helm is the starting tight end, and Ayomanor will be another reliable pass-catcher. Slater could end up being the starting right guard, and Winston could be a very good starting safety.

Oladejo is the only question mark, and it's because he's been hobbled by injuries. If he turns into a solid player, we're looking at a nine-man draft class with eight contributors.

Grade: A