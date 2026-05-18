The Titans UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs -- And Their Chances Of Making The Roster

The Tennessee Titans have done a fine job of adding talent across the board this offseason. Much attention was rightly given to the team's 2026 draft class, but the team added several interesting undrafted free agents as well.

Each year, teams bring in several UDFAs to compete during camp. The vast majority of these players don't make the team, but there are usually several success stories every offseason about a UDFA earning his spot. The Titans' UDFA class is interesting, so let's identify the ones with the best shot at making the 53-man roster.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (19) run drills between drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyren Montgomery, WR

We have to start with Tyren Montgomery. The receiver played his college ball at DIII John Carroll where he put up video game numbers and was graded as one of the best receivers in all of college football.

Montgomery has the production, route-running, and hands to sneak onto the final roster. He even showed he can hang with top talent by dominating at the Senior Bowl. To make the roster, Montgomery likely has to beat out Xavier Restrepo, Bryce Oliver, and KJ Osborn. It will be tough, but doable with a strong summer showing. Montgomery has as good a shot as any UDFA this year.

Latrell McCutchin Sr., CB

Latrell McCutchin Sr. easily could have been drafted. The Houston product is a lanky, physical corner who has a penchant for breaking up passes. He has a tendency to get lost and lose track of the ball, but he's not afraid to hit and he's got solid speed on the boundary.

McCutchin has a solid shot to make the roster due to the depth simply not being great. Behind Cor'Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor, and Marcus Harris, there is definitely room for a guy like McCutchin to make the team if he stands out this summer.

Bishop Fitzgerald, DB

Like McCutchin, Bishop Fitzgerald is a defensive back who easily could have been drafted, Fitzgerald starred for the USC Trojans, so he played against NFL-caliber competition frequently. The defensive back could give the Titans some versatility at nickel or as a safety.

The Titans don't have great depth here, either, which should give Fitzgerald a real chance. It will be interesting to see how he's deployed in practice and if he's able to stand out above the other depth options. If he does, he'll make the team.

Aamil Wagner & Rasheed Miller, OT

I'm lumping Aamil Wagner and Rasheed Miller together because they're both promising tackles. There's probably no scenario where both players make the roster, so it will come down to which one, if either, impresses in camp and preseason.

Both Wagner and Miller have NFL-level size at tackle and both played plenty of elite talent in college. The Titans aren't exactly deep on the offensive line, so there's a real shot one of them makes the team. Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson made the team as a UDFA tackle last year so there's historical precedent.

Shad Banks Jr., LB

Shad Banks Jr. is another intriguing UDFA defender. Banks played at TCU and UTSA in college and earned First-team All-Conference USA honors in 2025. The linebacker is undersized, but he has juice and good speed.

Banks seems like the type of player the Titans could use on special teams. That's his most likely route to make the roster, but it also wouldn't be surprising if he edges past James Williams or Mo Diabate for the final linebacker spot.