Titans 2026 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs

The Tennessee Titans are set to kick off OTAs on Monday. This is an exciting development as it means we're one step closer to the regular season and it's another chance to see the team on the field.

We'll learn some valuable information during OTAs, and we'll learn even more during training camp later this summer. However, we've already received some hints about the roster, so let's go ahead and predict what the final 53-man roster could look like ahead of OTAs.

Quarterback (3): Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky, Will Levis

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) scores a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In my 53-man roster projection after the 2026 NFL Draft, I had Hendon Hooker making the roster as the third quarterback over Will Levis. However, Brian Daboll recently made some interesting comments about Levis that seem to indicate the team wants to keep him in the fold for now.

Hooker could still earn a spot with a strong summer, but Levis has to be considered the favorite for now. It's also possible the team keeps just two quarterbacks if some team is interested in trading for Levis.

Running Back (4): Tony Pollard, Nick Singleton, Tyjae Spears, Michael Carter

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

About a month ago, it seemed far from certain that Tony Pollard would even be on the team in 2026. The thinking was Pollard could be traded if the Titans drafted Jeremiyah Love, but obviously that didn't happen, so Pollard should be in line to start for one more season.

Behind Pollard, SIngleton is a lock and should play a role as a rookie, and I don't see Spears being moved. The final spot goes to Carter for now, due to his experience playing for Robert Saleh.

Wide Receiver (6): Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, Tyren Montgomery

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) against the Houston Texans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This group appears to be one of the strongest on the team, and when's the last time you could ever say that? Ridley, Tate, Robinson, Dike, and Ayomanor are obvious locks, which means there's likely just one open spot.

I've been on the Tyren Montgomery hype train all offseason and there's no reason to get off yet. Montgomery beats out Bryce Oliver, KJ Osborn, and Xavier Restrepo for now.

Tight End (4): Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Kylen Granson, Jaren Kanak

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) tries to slip past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I expect Helm and Bellinger to both see the field quite a bit in 2026. Granson is a decent veteran who can catch some passes as well, so I think he has a good shot to make it here.

The rookie Kanak was a seventh-round pick, so he's not exactly a lock. The Titans could theoretically keep just three here, but I believe the rookie will demonstrate enough special teams value to stick around.

Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, JC Latham, Pat Coogan, Fernando Carmona, Austin Deculus, Veteran Free Agent

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Peter Skoronski (77) prepares for a drill during an NFL football training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore, Skoronski, and Latham are going to be three of the starters on the offensive line. The right guard and center spots are in question, and there are several people competing for the jobs.

I have Cordell Volson falling victim to the numbers game. I don't think the Titans want to move on from Slater, Carmona, or Coogan, so I have the veteran getting cut instead. I still think the team needs to sign a swing tackle, as I'm not comfortable with Deculus or Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson playing significant snaps.

Defensive End/EDGE (5): Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jacob Martin, Jaylen Harrell

May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (53) goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This position group got a nice facelift this offseason. Johnson and Faulk should be the starters, while Martin and Oladejo rotate in and also play significant roles. For now, I have the former seventh-rounder Harrell making the team.

It will be interesting to see if Harrell or somebody else will step up and claim that final spot. This is a solid group, especially if Faulk and Oladejo perform as expected.

Defensive Tackle (5): Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, Jackie Marshall

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the deepest position group on the team, easily. Simmons and Franklin-Myers form one of the best interior duos in the league, while Thomas and Elliott are solid depth and both have experience playing for Saleh.

The rookie Marshall gets the final spot, and it's hard to see many changes being made to this group. Saleh likes to keep a ton of guys on the defensive front.

Linebacker (5): Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr, Cody Barton, Mohamoud Diabate, James Williams Sr.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is stopped by Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cedric Gray proved last season he can be a reliable starter and leader of the defense. Now, the hope is that 2026 second-round pick Anthony Hill can do the same. Hill can beat out Barton for a starting job, but I still think Barton is kept around for depth.

The final two spots go to Diabate and Williams until I see reason to go another direction.

Cornerback (5): Cor'Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor, Marcus Harris, Joshua Williams, Veteran Free Agent

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) breaks up a pass for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Flott, Taylor, and Harris is a solid starting trio. However, as I've said all offseason, the depth here is concerning. Williams should make the team after being added in free agency, but there's no other clear, reliable depth piece.

There are a couple of interesting UDFAs here, but I think the team needs to add some experienced depth.

Safety (4): Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams, Bishop Fitzgerald

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) runs with the ball against Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Like the cornerbacks, the starters at the safety spots look good, but the depth isn't great. Adams has some starting experience and has played for Saleh, so he's close to a lock to make it. The fourth spot, however, seems to be wide open.

For now, I'm sticking with the UDFA Fitzgerald to claim it. It shouldn't be too hard to beat out Sanoussi Kane, Jerrick Reed, and Kendell Brooks.

Specialists (3): Tommy Townsend (P), Joey Slye (K), Morgan Cox (LS)

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans place kicker Joey Slye (6) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

None of these three even have a competitor on the roster entering OTAs.