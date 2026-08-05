This 2025 Titans Starter Has Emerged as a Major Loser of Training Camp After One Week

The Tennessee Titans are officially a week into training camp. Robert Saleh's squad held padded practices on Monday and Tuesday and will return to the practice field on Thursday in preparation for a scrimmage on Friday at Nissan Stadium.

We've seen a bunch of players impress through a week of camp, and bolster their roster and starting cases. As a result, there have also been a few players who have been quiet, which has led to their stock plummeting.

Linebacker Cody Barton has been one of those guys, and the veteran defender needs to get it going soon because he has two young and hungry linebackers on his tail.

Cody Barton Could be Slipping Down the Linebacker Depth Chart

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barton hasn't been awful in camp thus far, but he also hasn't made many plays. Usually, that wouldn't mean a player's stock is falling, but in Barton's case, it does because Anthony Hill Jr. and James Williams Sr. have been fantastic.

According to Jim Wyatt of Titans.com, Hill snagged two interceptions during Tuesday's practice and is showcasing why the Titans spent a second-round pick on him. The Texas product was already chasing Barton for the starting spot next to Cedric Gray, and though he hasn't fully overtaken him yet, Hill is making solid progress and has a chance to steal Barton's gig ahead of Week 1.

Before camp, I didn't even have Williams making the roster, but the Miami product may be the biggest winner of camp right now. Williams tallied another interception on Tuesday and, as always, has been flashing his athleticism and explosiveness.

Williams likely won't challenge Barton, but the 23-year-old's massive camp statement isn't ideal for the former Broncos starter, either. Barton isn't just being outplayed by Hill, his eventual replacement. He's also being outshined by a player who was entering camp on the roster bubble.

Overall, with his 60 games of starting experience, including all 17 for Tennessee last season, Barton should still make the Titans' roster and possibly be a Week 1 starter. But there's no denying that the 29-year-old is a major loser of camp so far, and must step it up before he becomes the forgotten man in the linebacker room.