The Tennessee Titans will take the field for training camp at the end of July, meaning head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Mike Borgonzi will soon begin their evaluations for the 53-man roster that must be finalized by August 30.

Though there are a plethora of Titans players on the bubble who need to step up during camp and the preseason, we still have a solid grasp of what the 53-man roster will look like, at least the starters and key backups.

That said, let's take a look at my 53-man roster prediction for Tennessee as camp rapidly approaches.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warm up during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback (2): Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky

Cut: Hendon Hooker, Will Levis (Trade candidate)

There shouldn't be a ton of discussion at quarterback. Ward and Trubisky are locked in as QB1 and QB2, respectively, and if Hooker can show some promise in the preseason, the Titans could keep him around on the practice squad.

As for Levis, it's time for both sides to move on. Tennessee should look to find a trade partner for the 2023 second-round pick, but if they can't, just cut your losses and move on.

Running Back (4): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nicholas Singleton, Julius Chestnut

Cut: Michael Carter, Kalel Mullings

Pollard, Spears, and Singleton are all roster locks, but I think the Titans keep four running backs, and the fourth back is someone you wouldn't expect.

Though Carter and even Mullings have higher upside as rushers than Chestnut, Tennessee should retain the Sacred Heart product for special teams purposes.

Chestnut played 315 special teams snaps in 2025, tallying 11 tackles and a 76.5 PFF grade. It's clear special teams coach Bones Fassel trusts Chestnut to play a pivotal role on his units, so that should propel him to a roster spot.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver (7): Carnell Tate, Wan’Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Bryce Oliver, Xavier Restrepo

Cut: Tyren Montgomery, Hank Beatty, K.J. Osborn, Lance McCutcheon Courtney Jackson, Mason Kinsey

Keeping seven receivers may not be a logical move, but there is just so much talent in this position group to only keep six.

Tate, Robinson, Ridley, Ayomanor, and Dike are locks, and for the final two spots, I gave the nod to Oliver and Restrepo. Like Chestnut, Oliver is a valuable special teamer, and as for Restrepo, the Miami product had an impressive spring, and I believe he'll make too many plays for the Titans to cut him.

Undrafted free agents Montgomery and Beatty are prime practice squad candidates.

Tight End (4): Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Kylen Granson, Jaren Kanak

Cut: David Martin-Robinson, Joel Wilson

It's going to be fun to see how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll uses the versatile tight end duo of Helm and Bellinger, and I also have the Titans keeping the experienced Granson and the seventh-round rookie Kanak.

Robinson could be back on practice squad.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham | Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, JC Latham, Cordell Volson, Pat Coogan, Fernando Carmona, Austin Deculus

Cut: Andre James, Garrett Dellinger, Drew Moss, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Aamil Wagner, Ryan Hayes, Rasheed Miller

An underrated need for the Titans is tackle depth. I have Deculus making the roster as the swing tackle, but he doesn't inspire much confidence.

Tennessee should look into adding another tackle before camp kicks off.

Interior Defensive Lineman (4): Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott

Cut: Jackie Marshall, Cam Horsley, Timmy Horne, Jalyn Holmes

Only keeping four interior defensive linemen may seem odd, but with first-round edge rusher Keldric Faulk also likely to see some snaps on the interior, the Titans can afford to be a little thin here.

The group is headlined by All-Pro Jeffery Simmons and splash free-agent signing John Franklin-Myers, while Solomon Thomas and Jordan Elliott provide quality depth.

June 16, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edge rusher Keldric Faulk [15] at Tennessee Titans Mandatory Minicamp | Mandatory Credit: Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

Edge Rusher (5): Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, Jacob Martin

Cut: Truman Jones, Earnest Brown IV, Malik Herring, David Ebuka-Agoha

This group might make-or-break the Titans season.

Tennessee is banking on Johnson returning to form as an explosive pass rusher, Oladejo taking a step forward in Year 2, and Faulk developing into a contributor as the season goes on. Harrell was quietly a nice rotational piece for the Titans last year, tallying 4,5 sacks, so he gets a roster spot.

For the final spot, I have Martin getting it. He had 5.5 sacks with the Washington Commanders in 2025.

Linebacker (5): Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton, Mohamoud Diabate, Dorian Mausi

Cut: James Williams, Mani Powell, Sean Brown, Shad Banks Jr.

Gray is locked in as one of the starting linebackers after a breakout 2025 campaign, and we should see a camp battle for the other starting spot between Hill and Barton.

For the final two spots, I went with Diabate and Mausi over Williams for special teams purposes. Williams is incredibly physical and dynamic, but Diabete is more experienced, and it sounds like the Titans trust Mausi more to fill a role on special teams than Williams.

June 16, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cornerback Marcus Harris [26] at Tennessee Titans Mandatory Minicamp | Mandatory Credit: Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

Cornerback (6): Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, Joshua Williams, Micah Robinson, Keydrain Calligan

Cut: Erick Hallett II, Jalen McMurray, Latrell McCutchin Sr., Jeadyn Lukus

The Titans' new-look cornerback room will be one of the key X-factors of the defense. Taylor and Flott will be the starters on the boundary, with Harris likely in the slot. Williams, Robinson, and Calligan will serve as depth.

Safety (4): Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams, Kendell Brooks

Cut: Sanoussi Kane, Jerrick Reed II, Bishop Fitzgerald

I'm really excited to see Tennessee's safety group. Hooker and Winston provide the perfect blend of experience, youth, coverage, and run-stuffing, and the signing of Adams as veteran depth was a savvy move by Borgonzi.

I have Brooks, who is entering his third year with the Titans, getting the last spot.

Tennessee Titans long snapper Morgan Cox (46) heads to the field to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Specialists (3): Joey Slye, Tommy Townsend, Morgan Cox

These are pretty straightforward. Slye returns as the kicker, while Townsend comes in as the punter to replace Johnny Hekker. And of course, Cox is back for a sixth season as the long snapper.