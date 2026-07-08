Tennessee Titans 53-Man Roster Prediction: Xavier Restrepo Sneaks In, Will Levis Nightmare Comes to an End
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The Tennessee Titans will take the field for training camp at the end of July, meaning head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Mike Borgonzi will soon begin their evaluations for the 53-man roster that must be finalized by August 30.
Though there are a plethora of Titans players on the bubble who need to step up during camp and the preseason, we still have a solid grasp of what the 53-man roster will look like, at least the starters and key backups.
That said, let's take a look at my 53-man roster prediction for Tennessee as camp rapidly approaches.
Quarterback (2): Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky
Cut: Hendon Hooker, Will Levis (Trade candidate)
There shouldn't be a ton of discussion at quarterback. Ward and Trubisky are locked in as QB1 and QB2, respectively, and if Hooker can show some promise in the preseason, the Titans could keep him around on the practice squad.
As for Levis, it's time for both sides to move on. Tennessee should look to find a trade partner for the 2023 second-round pick, but if they can't, just cut your losses and move on.
Running Back (4): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nicholas Singleton, Julius Chestnut
Cut: Michael Carter, Kalel Mullings
Pollard, Spears, and Singleton are all roster locks, but I think the Titans keep four running backs, and the fourth back is someone you wouldn't expect.
Though Carter and even Mullings have higher upside as rushers than Chestnut, Tennessee should retain the Sacred Heart product for special teams purposes.
Chestnut played 315 special teams snaps in 2025, tallying 11 tackles and a 76.5 PFF grade. It's clear special teams coach Bones Fassel trusts Chestnut to play a pivotal role on his units, so that should propel him to a roster spot.
Wide Receiver (7): Carnell Tate, Wan’Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Bryce Oliver, Xavier Restrepo
Cut: Tyren Montgomery, Hank Beatty, K.J. Osborn, Lance McCutcheon Courtney Jackson, Mason Kinsey
Keeping seven receivers may not be a logical move, but there is just so much talent in this position group to only keep six.
Tate, Robinson, Ridley, Ayomanor, and Dike are locks, and for the final two spots, I gave the nod to Oliver and Restrepo. Like Chestnut, Oliver is a valuable special teamer, and as for Restrepo, the Miami product had an impressive spring, and I believe he'll make too many plays for the Titans to cut him.
Undrafted free agents Montgomery and Beatty are prime practice squad candidates.
Tight End (4): Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Kylen Granson, Jaren Kanak
Cut: David Martin-Robinson, Joel Wilson
It's going to be fun to see how offensive coordinator Brian Daboll uses the versatile tight end duo of Helm and Bellinger, and I also have the Titans keeping the experienced Granson and the seventh-round rookie Kanak.
Robinson could be back on practice squad.
Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, JC Latham, Cordell Volson, Pat Coogan, Fernando Carmona, Austin Deculus
Cut: Andre James, Garrett Dellinger, Drew Moss, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Aamil Wagner, Ryan Hayes, Rasheed Miller
An underrated need for the Titans is tackle depth. I have Deculus making the roster as the swing tackle, but he doesn't inspire much confidence.
Tennessee should look into adding another tackle before camp kicks off.
Interior Defensive Lineman (4): Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott
Cut: Jackie Marshall, Cam Horsley, Timmy Horne, Jalyn Holmes
Only keeping four interior defensive linemen may seem odd, but with first-round edge rusher Keldric Faulk also likely to see some snaps on the interior, the Titans can afford to be a little thin here.
The group is headlined by All-Pro Jeffery Simmons and splash free-agent signing John Franklin-Myers, while Solomon Thomas and Jordan Elliott provide quality depth.
Edge Rusher (5): Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, Jacob Martin
Cut: Truman Jones, Earnest Brown IV, Malik Herring, David Ebuka-Agoha
This group might make-or-break the Titans season.
Tennessee is banking on Johnson returning to form as an explosive pass rusher, Oladejo taking a step forward in Year 2, and Faulk developing into a contributor as the season goes on. Harrell was quietly a nice rotational piece for the Titans last year, tallying 4,5 sacks, so he gets a roster spot.
For the final spot, I have Martin getting it. He had 5.5 sacks with the Washington Commanders in 2025.
Linebacker (5): Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton, Mohamoud Diabate, Dorian Mausi
Cut: James Williams, Mani Powell, Sean Brown, Shad Banks Jr.
Gray is locked in as one of the starting linebackers after a breakout 2025 campaign, and we should see a camp battle for the other starting spot between Hill and Barton.
For the final two spots, I went with Diabate and Mausi over Williams for special teams purposes. Williams is incredibly physical and dynamic, but Diabete is more experienced, and it sounds like the Titans trust Mausi more to fill a role on special teams than Williams.
Cornerback (6): Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Marcus Harris, Joshua Williams, Micah Robinson, Keydrain Calligan
Cut: Erick Hallett II, Jalen McMurray, Latrell McCutchin Sr., Jeadyn Lukus
The Titans' new-look cornerback room will be one of the key X-factors of the defense. Taylor and Flott will be the starters on the boundary, with Harris likely in the slot. Williams, Robinson, and Calligan will serve as depth.
Safety (4): Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams, Kendell Brooks
Cut: Sanoussi Kane, Jerrick Reed II, Bishop Fitzgerald
I'm really excited to see Tennessee's safety group. Hooker and Winston provide the perfect blend of experience, youth, coverage, and run-stuffing, and the signing of Adams as veteran depth was a savvy move by Borgonzi.
I have Brooks, who is entering his third year with the Titans, getting the last spot.
Specialists (3): Joey Slye, Tommy Townsend, Morgan Cox
These are pretty straightforward. Slye returns as the kicker, while Townsend comes in as the punter to replace Johnny Hekker. And of course, Cox is back for a sixth season as the long snapper.
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Dharya Sharma is a sportswriter from Nebraska who has been covering the Tennessee Titans through his website, SharmSports, since 2023. He is also an NFL and NBA writer for The Sporting News and had a previous stop with Sportsnaut. Follow him on X @SharmSportsFollow SharmSports