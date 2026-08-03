This 2024 Titans Draft Pick is Saving his Roster Spot with an Explosive Start to Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans reached an important milestone on Monday of training camp. Head coach Robert Saleh's group practiced in pads for the first time ahead of a scrimmage on Friday at Nissan Stadium.

Through the first week of practices, we've seen a number of players stand out and lay the groundwork to make a move up the depth chart in the coming weeks. Performing in camp practices is great, but continuing that play into the preseason is pivotal.

One Titans player who has raised his stock so far is linebacker James Williams Sr., who was a prime cut candidate ahead of camp, but is currently saving his roster spot.

James Williams Off to Explosive Start in Camp

Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) watches his team face the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams has always been an exciting athlete, but that athleticism is finally translating to the field. The Miami product was everywhere during Monday's practice and flashed his tenacious playstyle.

According to Austin Stanley of A to Z Sports, Williams was effective against the run in practice, stuffing running back Tyjae Spears one play and filling the gap perfectly on another. Williams also seems to be making strides in coverage, as he snagged an interception off quarterback Mitch Trubisky last week and had another pass breakup on Monday.

Head coach Robert Saleh mentioned that Williams lost 20 pounds this offseason, and it's clear shedding that weight has led to him playing with more explosiveness and speed.

In my initial Titans 53-man roster projection before camp, I didn't have Williams making the roster. However, he's making me rethink that decision after just a handful of practices. Williams appears to be playing with a new fire this year and is looking to secure a roster spot for the third straight season.

Cedric Gray and Anthony Hill Jr. are firmly ahead of Williams on the linebacker depth chart, but there could be an opportunity for Williams to pass up Cody Barton if he keeps his momentum from recent practices going. Regardless, Williams still needs a big preseason that includes making an impact on special teams, as well as on defense, to earn a roster position.

Tennessee will open the preseason on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on August 13. The Titans will also have a joint practice with the 49ers earlier that week.