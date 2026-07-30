4 Players Who Stood Out on Day 2 of Tennessee Titans Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans returned to the practice field on Thursday for Day 2 of training camp, as Robert Saleh's squad continued to ramp up the intensity on both sides of the ball.

Tennessee will continue practicing over the next week before a team scrimmage at Nissan Stadium on August 7. After that, Saleh's group will begin preparations for a joint practice and preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The schedule is packed for the Titans in the coming weeks, but we're going to focus on Thursday's practice. The beat writers were in attendance once again, so let's take a look at four players who stood out and raised their stock on Day 2.

Running Back Tyjae Spears

Spears is entering a make-or-break season with the Titans, as the fourth-year running back has struggled with injuries over the last two years and hasn't been very productive in the games he's played.

However, it sounds like Spears turned in a solid day of work on Thursday. According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans have utilized the dynamic back quite a bit in the screen game to start camp, and Spears has stood out as a receiving back. Zach Lyons of 104.5 The Zone also listed Spears as one of the bright spots of the offense during Thursday's practice.

If Spears can establish himself as a security blanket in the passing attack for quarterback Cam Ward, the Tulane product should see an increase in snaps. Though Spears likely won't be able to challenge Tony Pollard for the RB1 role, he can still make an impact this season in a contract year, and keeping up his steady performances so far in camp will be key.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) speaks to the media after organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Cedric Gray

Gray will be looking to build on a solid 2025 season, and he's off to a great start in camp. According to Jim Wyatt of Titans.com, the third-year linebacker snagged an interception off Ward on a ball intended for wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. The ball went off Robinson's hands, and Gray was in the right place at the right time to make a play.

It looks like Gray had Robinson's number all day, as Wyatt also added that the 6-foot-2 linebacker nearly forced a fumble on Robinson, though it was ruled incomplete. Gray did end practice by getting pancaked by left tackle Dan Moore, but it was an overall positive day for the Titans' No. 1 linebacker.

With the Titans holding a competition for the No. 2 linebacker spot between rookie Anthony Hill Jr. and veteran Cody Barton, Tennessee needs Gray to step up as a leader in the position group and continue his high-level play from last year. Gray seems to be doing that, and we could see him take another step forward as a cornerstone piece on Robert Saleh's defense.

Wide Receivers Elic Ayomanor and Bryce Oliver

Since Ayomanor and Oliver play the same position, we'll group them together.

Both receivers put on a show at practice on Thursday, especially Ayomanor. The Stanford product tallied a practice-high four receptions, per Wyatt, and also had the highlight of the day by mossing cornerback Cor'Dale Flott for a tough contested catch.

The additions of Carnell Tate and Robinson have led to many forgetting about Ayomanor. The 23-year-old showed a ton of promise during his rookie campaign in 2025, and though he'll likely begin the season as the WR4, there's a chance for Ayomanor to move up the depth chart and prove he should be a long-term building block on the Titans' offense.

As for Oliver, the former undrafted free agent always makes plays in camp, and he feels like a roster lock once again. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, Oliver caught a deep touchdown pass of over 60 yards from quarterback Mitch Trubisky on Thursday.

With Oliver already being a valuable special teams player, his roster case is only going to skyrocket if he continues to make explosive plays in practice. However, after missing most of last season due to a knee injury, Oliver needs to stay healthy in 2026 and actually make an impact on the field in regular-season action.